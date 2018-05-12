‘Modern Family’ Reunites Haley With Ex-Boyfriends Andy and Dylan

Haley had quite the day meeting her boyfriend’s parents on Modern Family.

During Wednesday’s all-new episode, Haley (Sarah Hyland) announces to her parents she will be meeting new boyfriend Arwin’s (Chris Geere) dad, but he is shocked to find out that his judgmental mother (Kate Burton) is also in town for a visit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Arwin first lies and says that Haley works at an electronics top secret company. As Arwin’s mom tries to have an intellectual conversation with Haley, however, the lie slowly becomes obvious. She then brings up to Arwin if he has decided on what to do about his research fellowship.

“I have decided not to the it,” Arwin says.

“Why not? It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” she says.

“Well I don’t feel like spending six months underground in Switzerland,” Arwin responds, which his mother assumes he’s doing because of Haley.

“Listen, I had nothing to do with this,” Haley says. Arwin’s mother confronts Arwin about his tendency to give things up when it comes to pretty girls, which Arwin takes as an insult and Haley takes as a compliment.

Haley says she didn’t even know about the opportunity so she walks away from the lunch before anyone else can blame her for derailing for her boyfriend’s career choices. As she’s walking away from the restaurant, Haley gets a call from Arwin who asks for forgiveness after what happened.

“I’ve put up with a lot with boyfriends, futons, video games, wives, but you were ashamed of me,” as she loses control and breaks up with Arwin, Haley collapses on the street and finds herself at the hospital. Turns out the stickers her boss (Mira Sorvino) had tasked her to test out were pumping chemicals into her body.

The doctors call her emergency contact, which turns out to be her ex-boyfriend Andy (Adam Devine), who fans loved seeing again during the episode.

“Hey sunshine,” Andy says to a stunned Haley.

Haley later tells Andy she’s seeing someone, but he reveals he’s also seeing someone new in Utah. Andy was not the only ghost from Haley’s past to return, as Dylan (Reid Ewing) also came to her bedside later in the episode.

Dylan tells Haley she has to delete him from her life as he is now married. Last but not least, Arwin comes back and the couple says “I love you” for the first time, in front of her exes, including a last minute cameo by Nathan Fillion.

I get the appeal of Arvin and Haley but i swoon for Andy 😍😍😍 #ModernFamily — Lyette Erin (@literary_lyette) May 10, 2018

Andy will forever be the best of Hayley’s boyfriends. #modernfamily pic.twitter.com/MqSwzmoxXj — Diana Caroline (@LustLocal) May 10, 2018

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.