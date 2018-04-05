‘Modern Family’: Manny’s Paternity Called Into Question

The true father of Modern Family character Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) will be called into question during Wednesday night’s episode.

The episode revolves around Jorge (Gabriel Iglesias), the ex-boyfriend of Manny’s mother Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofia Vergara), comes to visit the family while he is in town at Gloria’s invitation.

In scenes released by ABC ahead of airtime, Gloria downplays the importance of the relationship to Manny and her husband, Jay (Ed O.Neill). She claims they only dated for around six months and the relationship was “only physical.”

However, when Jorge arrives, Jay notices something strange. Jorge and Manny have an incredibly similar look and personality. They share the same interests and have a similar demeanor.

While Jay notices the similarities, Jorge and Manny are clueless, and Sofia has yet to see the two together.

Jay prods for details about Jorge and Gloria’s relationship, and discovers that they dated just before she was with Javier Delgado (Benjamin Bratt), the man believed to be Manny’s dad. Furthermore, he also dated Gloria on-and-off when she and Javier were on breaks.

“So Jorge, you dated Gloria right before Javier?” Jay asks.

Jorge replies, “Yeah and a little during. She kind of bounced around between the two of us.”

Jay’s granddaughter Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) then pops by and also notices the resemblance.

“Is it even possible? What does Gloria say?” Alex asks.

Jay replies, “She hasn’t even seen him yet. the odd bit is, these two clowns don’t see the resemblance. Maybe she won’t either. I’m not gonna force it on her. I mean, it’s no easy thing to say, ‘Is there a chance you’re so dumb you don’t even know who the father of your baby is?’”

She then proposes that they get the possible father-and-son’s DNA and compare them at her college lab.

“If it comes back negative, you don’t even have to tell Gloria,” Alex says.

Elsewhere, Phil agonizes over getting the perfect anniversary gift for Claire, and Cam and Mitch are out of their depth when Lily gets into a fight at school over bras.

Modern Family airs Wedesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Bob D’Amico