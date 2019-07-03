‘Modern Family’ Final Season Premiere Date Announced

Get ready for the beginning of the end of Modern Family. The beloved ABC family comedy set its return for its 11th and final season on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will be preceded by new season premieres of The Goldbergs and Schooled at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET respectively, and followed by the Season 2 premiere of Single Parents and the first episode of brand new drama Stumptown at 10 p.m. ET.

The series celebrated the happy news sharing a joyful clip from the show in a text chain preparing them for the comedy’s “Farewell Season.”

Did you hear? #ModernFamily returns September 25 for The Farewell Season! pic.twitter.com/5TWg3U1Qij — Modern Family (@ModernFam) July 2, 2019

The final season comes on the heels of an eventful chapter for the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, as they mourned the loss of DeeDee and welcomed two new members to the family, Haley’s (Sarah Hyland) twins with husband Dylan (Reid Ewing).

News of the show saying goodbye after the 2019-2020 television season first broke in February, when ABC announced the comedy had been renewed for an eleventh and final season.

“Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levinson] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said at the time. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

Modern Family won a total of 22 Emmys and counting, with five straight years for Outstanding Comedy series from 2010 to 2014.

The cast and creators of the beloved comedy series gave their final vow to advertisers during the network’s upfront presentation back in May, in which the creators promised the final season would be a tribute to the characters fans have loved for so many years.

The show stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Roci Rodriguez.

Ahead of the premiere announcement, Ferguson spoke to HollywoodLife about getting ready to film the final episodes.

“Going into the last season, it’s already very bittersweet. We are extremely sad it’s coming to an end,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot of excitement around what all of our next opportunities are going to be, but I’m really happy that we have this last season to fully enjoy each last moment — our last first table read of the season, etc. — to have that build up to the final moments for both us and for the fans.”

“We truly are a family,” Ferguson added. “Not just the cast, but the crew, many of which who have been with us since the very beginning. People have had kids and started families during the run of the show and it’s such a family dynamic. Not seeing these people every day anymore is really going to be a new adjustment.”

Modern Family will return for its final season Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.