‘Modern Family’ Fans Wonder Who Will Die as New Episode Airs

As Modern Family aired a new episode Wednesday night, fans of the family comedy series were distracted by speculation of which character will die later in the season.

The beloved ABC comedy series saw Phil (Ty Burrell) getting a new job at Luke’s (Nolan Gould) college and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) solving a feud with a trial sketch artist played by Dan Levy. Meanwhile, Jay (Ed O’Neill) and Claire (Julie Bowen) debating over how to deal with their company’s merger.

Fans of the comedy series took to Twitter as the episode aired to speculate which major character will be killed off the show as previously teased by the show’s creators.

I think Stella is going to die 🐶#ModernFamily — Mrs. Harrison (@AundreasMom) October 11, 2018

“I don’t want any of them to die!!!” one user lamented.

“So who’s gonna die. I still think its Jay but curve ball would be Haley in like a Drunk driving accident,” another user wondered.

“I know this is morbid, but I think Jay is gonna die and leave the family to figure things out before the series finale,” another user tweeted.

Another user suggest Phil might be the one to pass away. And another user just hoped it wouldn’t be Stella, the family dog.

If Jay dies, I don’t think I could handle that. #ModernFamily — Covfefe Patel (@dontboovote2020) October 11, 2018

Modern Family made headlines a few weeks from the tenth season finale when co-creator Christopher Lloyd told press that fans could expect a major death on the series.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

The family will reportedly lose the a “significant character” at some point this season, with the tragic event reportedly set to have major repercussions on the show.

Fans will have to wait some time to find out the answer, however, as series star Julie Bowen said that no character had died as of episode 6.

“We’re finishing episode 5 — maybe starting 6 — and we haven’t killed anybody yet,” Bowen said in mid-September. “It’s still just good, clean, semi-gay fun.”

Actress Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy on the show, shared some of the fans hopes, even jokingly threatening that she’d leave the series if Stella the dog died.

Who do you think will not live to see the end of season 10? Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

