‘Modern Family’ Fans Rejoice Over Fourth of July-Themed Season 10 Premiere

Modern Family celebrated Fourth of July in their highly-anticipated season 10 premiere, with fans happily celebrating the return of the beloved sitcom.

The premiere begins with Joe (Jeremy Maguire) walking into the kitchen and seeing the decorations for the Fourth of July party, dreading that it’s already been a year since the last one.

“We love the Fourth of July,” Gloria (Sofia Vergara) tells the camera.

“It’s the perfect holiday, you get to cook outside, blow stuff up, wear shorts,” Jay (Ed O’Neill) adds. “Easter should be taking notes.”

“Just got ‘me-too’d’”? Really Modern Family? An abuser doesn’t get “me-too’d”, their victim speaks out. Am I missing how that was funny? #metoo #ModernFamily @ModernFam — Traci (@manntr07) September 27, 2018

Jay receives a call as Gloria tells Joe to be more grateful to live in America and finds out that the Grand Marshall for the parade was “Me-Too’d” and he gets to take his place.

“I’m so happy for you! So, now the only thing left in your bucket list is to bare-knuckle fight a Russian,” Gloria says, which some took as a sign that he might be the “significant character to die later this season.

So happy @ModernFam is back but concerned about the curious impending death. Gloria just mentioned Jay’s bucket list. Is that a set-up? #ModernFamily — Brandon Ambrosino (@BrandonAmbro) September 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Luke (Nolan Gould) and Phil (Ty Burrell) prepare for a big hotdog eating contest, Alex (Ariel Winters) is revealed to have gotten “too good” at relaxing during summer break and Haley (Sarah Hyland) said goodbye to her boyfriend, saying “I love you” before he goes on a long business trip to Switzerland.

As for Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) babysit their nephew and film a video trying to convince his parents that they helped him become a better behaved child.

“Finally the new season of [Modern Family]. And Lily is finally standing on her own,” one Twitter user said after seeing teen Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).

After the heartwarming goodbye, Haley confesses to her parents that Dylan (Reid Ewing) admitted to her while she was at the hospital that his wife left him and he’s now a divorcee.

The revelation made Haley think that maybe she’s not happy with her new boyfriend, and fans took to Twitter hoping the former couple would get back together.

Bitch, lemme find out Haley and Dylan might be end game!!!! #ModernFamily — Chardonnay Andromedon🌛 (@FrizzyNixxy) September 27, 2018

“In my heart of hearts, yeah, I still think about us… I still see us together in our mind’s eye.” Haley interrupts his rant and kisses him.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.