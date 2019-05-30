‘Modern Family’: What the Cast Has Been up to Since Season 10 Wrapped

Modern Family recently wrapped up Season 10 of the show, and the cast has been up to a lot since then.

One thing the actors and actress all did together was make an appearance at the ABC upfronts to promote the upcoming Season 11.

Notably, this will be the series’ final season as well.

Below, we have compiled some Instagram posts that reveal what some of the Modern Family cast has been up to since they completed shooting Season 10.

Scroll down to check it out!

Sarah Hyland

Happy #nationalwineday lovers! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on May 25, 2019 at 9:15am PDT

Sarah Hyland plays Haley Marshall on Modern Family, and she has been livin’ it up since Season 10 ended.

The actress has shared photos of herself on vacation with her boyfriend Wells Adams.

Among the many things the two have been seen doing are hanging out at the beach and sailing around the ocean.

Ariel Winter

🧚🏻‍♀️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT

Maybe the only Modern Family star to make a huge change following Season 10, Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy) dyed her hair.

The actress who is normally known for her jet black hair color, is now a redhead.

Julie Bowen

Claire Dunphy actress Julie Bowen took in an ’80s-themed night out with some friends recently, and clearly had a blast.

She also shared some photos and video of a trip to the zoo she took with her family.

Additionally, Bowen took her kids to a magic show with Netflix magician Justin Willman (Magic for Humans).

Sofía Vergara

#readyforsummer #beachlife #selfi @walmart 🧡 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 30, 2019 at 11:25am PDT

In between Modern Family seasons, Sofia Vergara (Gloria Pritchett) is spending time promoting her Walmart clothing line.

She’s been sharing photos of dresses and outfits that are available at the retail store.

The actress also shared photos from a recent family vacation she took.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on May 30, 2019 at 11:03am PDT

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, took time during his break to announce that he has a new cook book coming out with Julie Tanous

“Eggcited for the launch of our 1st cookbook, [Julie & Jesse] coming to a kitchen near you in 2021!” he announced.

Ferguson added, “Check out the [Forbes] article about it (link in bio) and make sure you go to our blog www.julieandjessecook.com for our latest adventures in the kitchen, past recipes, and subscribe to our email list to stay up to date! [Julie and Jesse].”

Nolan Gould

A post shared by Nolan Gould (@nolangould) on May 27, 2019 at 5:41pm PDT

Finally, Luke Dunphy actor Nolan Gould shared a Memorial Day post that revealed he has spent time doing some rock climbing.

“Feeling incredibly grateful this memorial day to those who sacrificed their lives to protect our country,” he wrote. “I got to spend the weekend doing my favorite thing in the world in one of the most amazing places.”

“Thank you to all who have served for protecting our beautiful country and way of life,” he added. “We’ll always remember.”