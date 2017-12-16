Miley Cyrus Flashes Midsection in New Dancing Video

Miley Cyrus showed off one of her most complicated outfits of the year on Instagram today.

The post features a quick Boomerang video of Cyrus dancing with a big smile on her face, while pulling on her hair. The 25-year-old is seen standing in a recording studio, revealing she is working with Brooke Simpson to prepare for the season finale of The Voice.

“Vote 4 Brooke & download her songs on iTunes this Monday night PUHLEASE!!!!!” Cyrus begged her fans. T

he pop star has been very genuine and frank this year, especially on the show. She recently spoke up about her music video for “Wrecking Ball,” which was iconic at the time of its release. She called it “embarrassing” in retrospect.

Hopefully Miley can guide Simpson to make decisions she won’t regret a few years later. Simpson has been a bubbly contestant throughout the season, and active on social media. She posted a teary-eyed video from backstage after getting advanced to the finale, and afterward posted this photo with Miley.

“I can never say it enough,” she wrote, “thank you.”