'Mike & Molly' Star Billy Gardell Reveals Health Change After Amazing 150-Pound Weight Loss

While it's been a good seven years since Mike & Molly was last on the air, but that isn't stopping star Billy Gardell from making the headlines, and for a very good reason. The actor, who portrayed Officer Mike Biggs on the CBS sitcom, had an incredible weight loss transformation, having lost 150 pounds after a gastric bypass surgery two years ago. Once weighing 370 pounds and suffering from Type 2 diabetes, he tells Entertainment Tonight, via Daily Mail, the advice he has, and it's all about peace.

"I think you got to find peace with yourself and, at some point, look in the mirror and go, you know, it's probably time to take care of you," Gardell shared. "Then I didn't get that note early on. So I'm a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn't matter when. As long as you get it."

Billy Gardell now weighs between 205-210 pounds and is no longer a diabetic, a huge accomplishment compared to where he was in 2021. The actor definitely seems a lot happier and, of course, healthier these days, and it shows that it's never too late to take care of yourself, especially if you have a good support system surrounding you.

Fans can see Gardell's incredible transformation still on CBS, but now as the titular Bob Wheeler in Bob Hearts Abishola. The series, which has been airing since 2019, follows Bob landing in a hospital following a heart attack due to the stresses of his job, and he falls in love with his Nigerian nurse, Abishola Adebambo (Folake Olowofoyeku). With a Season 5 of Bob Hearts Abishola on the way and the Season 4 finale still a month away, there will be plenty of stories left to tell. Meaning that Gardell will still be inspiring fans, whether it's on-screen or off.

Billy Gardell is living proof that it's never too late in life, or even too early, to make a lifestyle change, no matter what it is. He has clearly gone through a lot over the years, and it's so great to see him in a good place now and using that to give advice and inspire others. No matter how big or small the change is, any change is outstanding, and Gardell's 150-pound weight loss is just the beginning for him and others looking to do the same thing.