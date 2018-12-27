‘Midnight, Texas’ Canceled by NBC After 2 Seasons

NBC has canceled the eerie drama Midnight, Texas after two seasons.

The series is currently airing its second season and is scheduled to air its season (and possibly series) finale on Dec. 28. However, the production company behind the show, Universal Television, is currently shopping the show around to other outlets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show cast includes François Arnaud, Arielle Kebbel, Peter Mensah, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Jason Lewis, Sarah Ramos and Yul Vazquez. Arnaud plays the lead character, psychic Manfred Bernardo, who moves to the fictional town of Midnight, Texas. However, the town is filled with supernatural entities like vampires, witches and demons.

The drama, based on Charlaine Harris’ book series of the same name, had an impressive debut in summer 2017. NBC was so confident in the series that it moved it to the fall schedule in 2018. However, that meant the show was not broadcasted for a full year, losing a chunk of its audience in the process.

Season 2 only attracted an average of 2.9 million total viewers and a 1.6 in the aforementioned demographic when first-run and DVR calculations were tallied. In its lesser Season 1 time slot, show was earning a 0.7 in the demo and 3 million total viewers for just its original broadcast.

The latest episode with released data, “No More Mr. Nice Kai,” has been watched by 2.92 people. That is 2 million viewers down from its pilot episode, which was seen by 4.92 people.

The cancellation comes after the show pulled off a big narrative moment in the Dec. 7 episode, killing off a major character. However, it appears even that twist was not enough to bring in more eyes.

The cancellation was accompanied by the news that NBC was also ending the Marlon Wayans-led sitcom Marlon after two seasons.

That show was in the reverse scheduling situation that Midnight, Texas was in. Marlon was airing was moved up earlier in the summer, but still could not pull substantial enough ratings to get renewed.

Season 2 of Midnight, Texas is currently streaming on Hulu.

Photo Credit: NBC