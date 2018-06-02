Michelle Wolf Offers Roseanne Barr ‘Better’ Excuse for Racist Tweet

Michelle Wolf commented on the Roseanne Barr situation in her new Netflix series The Break this week, and the comedian did not hold back against Barr nor her former employers in ABC.

During her show, which will be released to the streaming service on Sunday, Wolf hosted a segment called “Internet Goofs.” But instead of a cute cat video, her wheel of internet jokes landed on Barr’s infamous tweet about Valerie Jarrett that caused the cancellation of her sitcom Roseanne.

“It’s not a joke, it’s barely a tweet,” Wolf said “Her excuse for tweeting it was bad. You gotta get better at one of those, Roseanne. Like, here’s a better excuse for you. Next time just say the tweet was an accident because you’re not a human; you’re one of those cats you buy in Chinatown that has an arm that goes (up and down repeatedly). And you just hit the keyboard a couple of times by accident.”

Wolf then spun the wheel again for the next “goof,” which turned out to be the photo Barr took in 2009 for Heeb Magazine dressed as Adolf Hitler putting human-shaped cookies into an oven.

“Everyone’s been saying it’s so brave of ABC to cancel their biggest hit show,” Wolf said. “But the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place. So kudos to ABC. It takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they’ve been openly racist for the thousandth time.”

Barr’s initial explanation for the tweet was “It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting. It was Memorial Day too. I went too far and do not want it defended. It was egregious [and] indefensible.”

She later tried to clarify the joke, saying she was comparing Jarrett to a character from the Planet of the Apes movies rather than saying she looked like one of the characters.

With Roseanne now officially canceled, ABC is reportedly trying to move forward with a series spin-off. The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Friday that ABC officials are considering some options, but that Barr cannot be involved and cannot financially benefit from a new series.

On Friday a source from ABC told PEOPLE that based on Barr’s personality and reputation, the cast was consistently worried something was going to happen that would negatively impact the show long before the show-canceling tweet occurred.

“Everyone is upset for the cast and the crew, but there was always a feeling that something was going to happen,” the source said. “There was always a heightened awareness with her, and we were always on edge about her going off track. But you just hold your breath until it does.”