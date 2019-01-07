Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe Award Despite Me Too Allegation

Michael Douglas won a Golden Globe for his role in the Netflix sitcom The Kominsky Method, instantly sparking criticism on Twitter since the legendary actor was accused of sexual misconduct in the past.

Douglas’ win came just after co-host Sandra Oh gave a long speech about the change in Hollywood after the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“Sandra Oh talking about all this CHANGE and then the first winner of the night is… Michael Douglas, about whom were a number of #MeToo stories that have gone ignored. Make it make sense #goldenglobes,” one viewer wrote.

“YAY CHANGE!! Also: the award goes to accused abuser Michael Douglas,” another wrote.

“And to celebrate the Me Too movement and social change, here’s a Golden Globe for Michael Douglas,” another viewer added.

“I love how Michael Douglas is on the red carpet like he HASN’T been accused of harassment,” another wrote.

Back in January 2018, Douglas, 74, responded to a sexual harassment claim from a former employee before the allegation was published. A few days later, the employee, Susan Braudy, came forward in a column published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Braudy said that while she worked for Douglas’ production company Stonebridge Productions in the late 1980s, she endured “sexual harassment by Douglas that included near-constant profane and sexually charged dialogue, demeaning comments about her appearance, graphic discussions regarding his mistresses and more.”

Braudy claims Douglas masturbated in front of her at his apartment in 1989. She claimed she told three people about the incident before going public. She said she was fired after she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

In his denial before the Braudy’s allegation was published, Douglas suggested she was a disgruntled employee.

“I find this whole thing really irresponsible and it hurts people who are supportive of this movement and who believe in it,” Douglas said at the time. “I hope this movement continues to grow, but that there is care shown in who is accused and how the accusation is handled.”

“I believe this is part of the problem, as is his pretext of victimization,” Braudy told THR of Douglas’ denial. “These are some reasons why so many women don’t come forward with their stories — Lord knows it’s taken 30 years and a movement for me to gather my courage.”

Douglas’ wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, told The Times she was “devastated” by the allegations.

“My children and I were profoundly devastated by those allegations. And I was torn about where my absolute morals lie,” Zeta-Jones said. “This woman came out of nowhere and accused my husband. I had a very big conversation with him, with the kids in the room, and said, ‘Do you understand if more comes out…’”

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images