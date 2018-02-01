Melissa Claire Egan Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’

After six years on The Young and the Restless, actress Melissa Claire Egan is leaving the CBS soap opera.

Egan took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the rumors that she was in fact leaving.

“After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young & the Restless,” Egan wrote. “I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow. This cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes at Sony and CBS are truly the best at what they do and are my family. To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING. This isn’t goodbye. Truly. Just goodbye for now.”

Egan joined the soap opera back in 2011 as the con-artist Chelsea Lawson pregnant with Billy Abbott’s child. She went on to become a fan-favorite as her character fell in love, got married and divorced.

Egan earned Daytime Emmy Award nominations in both 2013 and 2014 for her role as Chelsea.

Prior to her mainstay role on Young and the Restless, Egan had walk-on roles on Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill and Criminal Minds. She also starred on All My Children from 2006-11 as Annie Lavery.

Starting in 1973, The Young and the Restless has aired 11,000 episodes as of September 2016. The show was renewed for an additional three years back in June 2017 and airs on weekdays on CBS.