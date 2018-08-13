Megyn Kelly Wants Oscars to Dump Jimmy Kimmel for Host ‘Who Hasn’t Intentionally Alienated Half the Country’

Megyn Kelly isn't a fan of Jimmy Kimmel and she thinks he should be dumped as the Oscars host, saying it should be someone "who hasn't intentionally alienated half the country."

The former Fox News anchor shared her thoughts during a round table discussion on her new show, Megyn Kelly Today, first recommending that "if the Oscars want better ratings, they should really consider stopping the political speeches."

"Because I think a lot of us don't tune to get a lecture on politics. We're looking to have a moment of escapism," she continued. "[If] we want to hear politics, tune in to cable news."

Next she set her sights on Kimmel, who has hosted the last two Oscar awards ceremonies.

"I would also say for the record, maybe choose a host – because the last time around they had Jimmy Kimmel," Kelly stated. "I know a lot of people love Jimmy, but he's openly said he has disdain for Republicans, that they're stupid, and he doesn't want them watching his shows if they disagree with any of his opinions. That does not tend to help your ratings."

NBC weekend anchor Craig Melvin speculated that maybe Kelly was interested in hosting the Oscars herself, to which she replied that she is not interested.

"Oh, I don't want anything to do with that. No, I don't want anything," she asserted. "I just think you have to pick somebody who hasn't intentionally alienated half the country."

Kelly's comments come on the heels of the Academy announcing some new changes that will take effect with the next Oscar Awards telecast.

The biggest change is the addition of brand new category, which many have been referring to as the "Best Popular Film" award, although the Academy board has not confirmed an official title for this award as of yet.

All that is known about the new award at this time is that is will be designed to honor "outstanding achievement in popular film" and that "eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming."

The Academy board also revealed that going forward that are limiting the Oscars telecast to a three-hour time frame.

"We are committed to producing an entertaining show in three hours, delivering a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide," the Academy board said. "To honor all 24 award categories, we will present select categories live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined). The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast."

One final change that was announced was the slight adjustment of 92nd Oscars telecast moving to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from its previously announced date of Feb. 23.