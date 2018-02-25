Megyn Kelly ‘Not For Women,’ Says Former Colleague

Megyn Kelly‘s soft demeanor since joining NBC News last year is all an act, according to a former makeup artist who worked with Kelly at FOX News.

“She’s disrespectful,” Iren Halperin, a 20-year FNC veteran who retired in 2016, told Page Six. “She’s not for women. She’s extremely mean and rude to women.”

Halperin said she worked with Kelly in 2009 when Kelly co-anchored America’s Newswoom with Bill Hemmer. She claims Kelly once showed up to work 30 minutes early and demanded another female reporter get out of her chair.

“I told her, ‘Please have a seat in the greenroom or start your hair first,’” Halperin claimed. “And she said, ‘No. I want to get done and want to get done now.’ Megyn snapped her finger and pointed at the reporter and said, ‘You, get out of the chair.’”

Kelly got her way and Halperin got a call from her boss the following day.

“Megyn went and lied to management and said, ‘[Iren] can’t come in on time because she has child-care issues,’” Halperin, who has three children and went to work an hour before Kelly did, told Page Six.

Halperin then asked to work with a different anchor, as did another Fox employee also spoke with Page Six. They both cited Kelly’s attitude.

“She was difficult and demanding,” Halperin told Page Six. “And if you didn’t do what she wanted, she would try to get you in trouble.”

Since Kelly moved to NBC, she has not stopped attracting controversy. Her Megyn Kelly Today morning show, which airs at 9 a.m. ET, has struggled with low ratings and Kelly does not appear to be on the same page as other TODAY Show anchors.

The biggest controversy has been her feud with Jane Fonda, after Kelly asked her about plastic surgery last fall. In January, the story took another turn after Fonda and Lily Tomlin joked about the interview with TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Kelly responded by delivering a monologue on Fonda’s infamous Vietnam War protests, which reportedly stunned NBC executives. Reports later said the Fonda feud was costing Kelly celebrity bookings.

A source told Page Six that NBC executives do not think Kelly will stay at NBC for the entire duration of her three-year, $69 million contract.

“The atmosphere is really negative . . . [producers] just want to get through this,” the source said.

Even before Megyn Kelly Today debuted, she stumbled with Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, which included a controversial interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones.

“She pissed off the audience she needed to be watching Megyn Kelly Today,” a media insider told Page Six. “How do you not properly position her going into the Today Show? You want her to have . . . the most positive image possible, and what do they do? They do the exact opposite.”