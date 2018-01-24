Megyn Kelly Avoids Mention of Jane Fonda in ‘Today’ Return

The feud between Megyn Kelly and Jane Fonda has made headlines lately, but the talk show host avoided any mention of the actress in her Today show return on Wednesday.

Kelly was mysteriously off the air on Tuesday, an absence that the network claimed was pre-scheduled, but came back the following day and didn’t so much as speak the name of “Hanoi Jane,” according to Decider.

The whole thing started in Sept. 2017 when Kelly asked Fonda about plastic surgery on live TV. Fonda was offended and made it clear she did not want to talk about it.

After that, Fonda took a few verbal jabs at Kelly while out promoting her Netflix original series Grace and Frankie.

On Jan. 15, Kelly took some time on her show to speak out very adamantly against Fonda, referring to her as “Hanoi Jane” and claiming that the actress disrespected America in her past.

Many have criticized Kelly for her handling of the situation, with some of her most vocal opposition coming from the co-hosts of The View.

“To drag the Vietnam War into a plastic surgery conversation is a real stretch Megyn, OK?” Joy Behar said on Tuesday’s show.

Whoopi Goldberg referred to a statement that Kelly made, “She has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” and then fired back, “Nor do you!”

“I don’t like any of this in general, because when you’re revisiting things as serious as anti-war propaganda and people going over in such a context, it has nothing to do with plastic surgery and it’s much more serious than the issue at hand,” said Meghan McCain.

Sunny Hostin confessed that she was “bothered” by Kelly’s comments and added, “I’ve never seen a journalist do something like that.”

Behar followed that up by snarking, “Who’s a journalist?”

Ann Curry, a former TODAY co-host, was a guest on the ABC talk show, and chimed in saying, “Journalists are not supposed to be the story.”

“We’re supposed to be humble, we’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shine a light on other stories,” Curry added. “To take time with this, it’s not journalism.”

Goldberg offer one final personal comment on the matter.

“Megyn, if I can forgive you for telling all my friends’ black children that Santa’s only white, you made a mistake, we all make mistakes,” Goldberg said.

“You gotta lighten up. Jane made a mistake and she copped to it. She’s aware, she knows how Fox News has used that and how it’s portrayed her. She’s doing her best. For you to do that, it’s so not you,” Goldberg concluded.