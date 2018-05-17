‘Mayans MC’ World Premiere Sneak Peek Set for June 8

Fans may have just gotten a first tease of FX‘s Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC, but they are about to get a lot more on June 8.

If the first sneak peek of the highly anticipated spin-off series Mayans MC was enough to get engines revving, fans of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off from series creator Kurt Sutter are about to get a lot more. According to Deadline, while Mayans MC is not set to premiere until the fall, the series is set for a world premiere sneak peek on June 8 at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

The spin-off, reportedly “set in a post Jax Teller world,” follows a new recruit named EZ Reyes (Revolution’s JD Pardo) as he pledges to the pivotal Mayans motorcycle club, which alternated between friend and foe of SOA’s SAMCRO. EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

In addition to JD Pardo, the series stars Clayton Cardenas, Angel Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

It was also announced that actor Gino Vento has joined the cast in a recurring role. He will reportedly be playing a character named Nester, who is a devoutly loyal childhood friend of Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino). Nester is now Galindo’s very intimidating head of security, and he will stop at nothing to enforce his boss’ orders.

Tony Plana, one of the stars of Ugly Betty, has also joined the cast as a character named Devante, a well-versed consigliere who knows the old ways of the Galindo Cartel. It is his job to protect the legacy of the Galindo family.

Fans of SOA got a first glimpse of the spin-off in late January when FX released a video promoting all of their original series that are set to air in 2018. In the short teaser, which showed a number of characters and the Clubhouse, fans heard the mysterious line, “If the Mayans want a future, we gotta choose a new side,” suggesting that a new era is in store for both the MC and Reyes family.

The series officially had fans ready to pledge their lives to the Mayans motorcycle club after the first official trailer for the series was released on Tuesday. In the 25-second long trailer, a desolate desert road is shown and “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones playing as 10 members of the Mayans Motorcycle Club ride by.

Mayan MC‘s first season will consist of 10 episodes and will be overseen by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

Co-president of FX’s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.