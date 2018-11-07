‘Mayans M.C.’: Unexpected Member Leaves the Club

Mayans M.C. will see a new side of Marcus Alvarez when the show comes back for its second season.

The series offered one of its most shocking twists of the finale when overall leader of the Mayans M.C., and president of the Northern California charter, Marcus Alvarez gave up his cut to join the Galindo cartel’s new business with Los Olvidados.

Ahead of the party at the end, Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), Bishop (Michael Irby) and others talk to EZ (JD Pardo).

Everyone then gets ready to leave but Alvarez asks to speak to Bishop in private.

“Sit down. I need to talk to you,” Alvarez tells his cousin as the door closes leaving them alone in the room.

In the montage for the end of the episode — and the season — Alvarez is shown sitting by himself at the table, seeming glum. He puts out his cigarette in an ashtray and gets up from the table. He then takes off his cut and drapes it over the chair.

He picks up his travel bag and leaves the clubhouse. He then walks through the pack of partygoers without saying a word.

Later, the Galindos are shown celebrating on their couch, drinking champagne. The doorbell rings. They answer it and Alvarez is waiting on the other side of the door. They embrace and walk back inside together.

“My friend, I’m so glad you are here. My father is smiling down on us. I know he’d approve of your counsel,” Miguel (Danny Pino) tells Alvarez.

While not immediately revealed, it seems as though Alvarez will filling up the void left behind by the death of Devonte (Tony Plana) in episode 9, who met his fate at the hands of Adelita (Carla Baratta) at the end of the previous episode.

He walked away from the drama back in episode 5, announcing he would head back to Oakland to get back to regular business with his charter. He returned in Episode 9 to attend the meeting at the casino where Galindo announced the new alliance with Los Olvidados. At the end of the meeting, Galindo had Alvarez stay behind so he could talk to him on the side, and Alvarez was present when Miguel left Devante in Adelita’s hands.

Alvarez’s potential new role in the Galindo cartel could potentially mean a bigger role for Rivera in season two. Alvarez appeared sporadically throughout season one, with a special guest star billing, giving Bishop counsel and serving as a sort-of middleman between the Mayans Santo Padre charter and Miguel.

Could the new job mean a series regular role for Rivera next year? Mayans M.C. will return for its second season in 2019.

Photo Credit: FX