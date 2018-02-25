Kurt Sutter Releases ‘Mayans MC’ Tease and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Flip

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter re-released the Mayans MC teaser trailer, and fans were all for it.

The original teaser was unveiled as part of an FX sizzle-reel back in January. Sutter removed all the excess footage of other shows and left just the SoA spin-off’s segment.

“Los Asesinos de Dios. [Retweet] if you’re ready to ride with the Mayans MC,” Sutter wrote.

Fans of SoA will recognize the Spanish expression Sutter used. “Los Asesinos de Dios” means “The Assassins of God.” It is an expression the Mayans Motorcycle Club puts on their vests and jackets.

Even though the footage was material fans have already seen, they flooded into the replies to express their excitement to Sutter.

“If anything like SoA, this will be amazing,” fan Richard Renshaw wrote.

Fan Anthony Alfano added, “I didn’t know I wanted this until I saw it.”

Mayans MC will focus on the Mayans Motorcycle that was first introduced in Sons of Anarachy. It mainly follow new recruit EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) as he tries to “carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp,” according to FX.

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC‘s cast includes Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

Sutter and FX are fully committed to the new series, with a 10-episode first season already ordered by the network.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Mayans MC is expected to release late summer or early fall 2018.