‘Mayans M.C.’ Teases Second Episode in New Promo: ‘Loyalties Will be Tested’

The trailer for the second episode of Mayans M.C. is making it clear that things won’t be slowing down any time soon.

“Drugs, violence and the club,” EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) says to his father in the first moments of the video. “I can handle that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with footage of the club dealing with their enemies, making the deals with the Galindo cartel and other problems ahead, EZ tells his dad (Edward James Olmos) he’s doing everything he can to keep him out of the outlaw life.

“I’m all you got son,” Felipe tells his son.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series kickstarted the action of the new series with an action-packed premiere filled with revelations about EZ’s past and his connections to the Mayans, as well as his past relationship with Emily (Sarah Bolger), now the wife of Galindo cartel head Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino).

Though not seen in the promo for the next episode, the end of Mayans’ first episode saw Adelita (Carla Baratta) beginning to enact a plan for revenge against the Galindo cartel, which might put Emily in the crossfires.

As Emily and Miguel are seen saying goodbye after having dinner at restaurant with their baby son, a group of Adelita’s people put on animal masks and proceed to follow Emily’s car as it drives away.

The cliffhanger suggests a possible hit on Emily, or more specifically their son. The move would be retaliation given that Adelita and her crew are a part of the “Olvidados,” which translates to the “Forgotten Ones,” a group of many people of all ages who have found themselves lost and alone due to gang violence in Mexico.

The first episode also dropped the bomb that EZ was released from his twenty-year prison sentence in order to serve as an insider, dishing out information on the cartel to the DEA for a lighter sentence.

The arrangement with the feds is not without drama, however, as the first episode hints that agent Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte) appears to hold all the cards in the relationship.

Fans of Sons of Anarchy took to Twitter to compliment co-creator Kurt Sutter on the new series, many saying they were “obsessed” with the new story even before the first episode was done.

“It’s official…I’m addicted to [MayansFX]!!,” one user wrote.

“So proud to see our people on TV. Thank you for representing. That was my high school at the beginning,” another user wrote, tagging star JD Pardo.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.