‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Michael Irby Reveals How ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Villain Lincoln Potter Will Affect the Show

Mayans M.C. star Michael Irby revealed how Sons of Anarchy villain Lincoln Potter will affect the show.

While speaking to Fan Fest, Irby opened up about the show and what the future holds with Lincoln now in the mix.

“This guy is back and he’s on a mission. Bishop hasn’t dealt with Potter before, so, this is a new introduction to Bishop’s character,” he shared. “From what I’ve seen in the scripts I’ve read so far, the fans should be pumped if they love Potter.”

“He’s up to no good. He’s peeling back the layers on the onion. It’s not fun and he’s got the squeeze on everybody,” Irby added. “He has information that nobody should have and nobody needs to have.”

The actor then went on to share that the motorcycle riding scenes are his favorite to film with the rest of the crew.

“Riding with the boys. The night rides are the best,” he admitted. “It’s actually that little time we have before the cameras are rolling. We’re all out there and everybody’s sitting on their bikes at something like one o’clock in the morning and we’re together.”

“That’s when you hear the magic and that’s when you hear all those sweet little stories,” Irby continued. “We’ve been thrown into the type of a lifestyle where we’re with our brothers all the time. So, between the action, those are my favorite times with those boys.”

He later revealed what has been his favorite Mayans M.C. scene to shoot.

“I’ve got to be honest with you – shooting in the cemetery was a thrill. It was righteous, it was a great scene and a lot of gunplay,” Irby confessed. “For me, that was like, day 2. So, we got thrown right into the mix, right into the deep end. I think that was the day that Clayton [Cardenas] skinned up his knee and had to go get a couple of stitches.”

“It was pretty funny because I think at some point he might have accidentally kicked a headstone out there, and JD was like, ‘Bro, you can’t do that, you can’t do that.’ And literally, like, twenty minutes later he took a spill and had to go get a few stitches,” he went on to say. “It’s like, bro – it’s real!”

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays on FX, and was recently announced as having landed a second season on the network which will likely air sometime in 2019.