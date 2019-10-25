‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Danny Pino Drops Major Hint on How Season 2 Will End

Mayans M.C. star Danny Pino has an ominous warning about the show’s upcoming Season 2 finale. The actor dropped a big hint about the show’s direction during a recent appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, warning viewers we are headed toward dangerous territory.

The FX hit motorcycle drama kicked the action into high-gear Tuesday after the Mayans were hit with retaliation from the Vatos Malditos. The Mexican M.C. surprised the crew with a shootout and an explosion leaving Coco (Richard Cabral) possibly having lost his sight, and Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) holding on by a thread.

During the interview with Rachael Ray, int was asked if his experience playing Miguel, a drug cartel leader, on the FX series compared to his role as NYPD detective Nick Amaro on Law & Order: SVU.

Watch the interview here.

“Being a cop is pretty cool too,” Pino said when asked which side of the law he preferred to play as an actor. “I have to say Miguel Galindo on Mayans M.C. kinda is also the law and the order. He’s the law. He’s the one who enforces the law, so in a way, they have a lot in common.”

He also teased the final two episodes of the season, dropping a vague yet scary hint for what’s to come.

“We’re halfway through Season 2 airing, we wrapped last week, and I can tell you that it ends… harshly,” he said, as the live studio audience expressed their anxiety over the hints.

Pino also admitted he was a big fan of the show’s flagship series, Sons of Anarchy.

“It’s on a Shakespearean scale,” he said of the Charlie Hunnam-set show.

Mayans M.C. has also been diving into the connection between Miguel Galindo’s mother Dita (Ada Maris) and Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos), who was revealed to have changed his name and escaped to the U.S. after things went wrong in his partnership with Miguel’s father. Season 2 has hinted at the possibility of Dita and Felipe having an affair, and suggesting Miguel might be Felipe’s son, which would make him EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) brother.

With EZ and Angel also fighting to uncover the mystery behind their mother’s murder, could the Season 2 finale involve a violent family reunion of sorts? The next episode will likely focus on the aftermath of the Vatos’ attack. Will the Mayans get their revenge?

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.