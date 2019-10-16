‘Mayans M.C.’: Significant Character’s Return Comes With Human Trafficking Twist, and Fans Go Wild

Mayans M.C. tackled the current border crisis in their own way, featuring the return of a fan-favorite character and a lot of action. The FX motorcycle drama’s latest episode featured the return of Coco’s daughter Leticia (Emily Tosta), bringing with her a new problem for the Mayans to solve revolving human trafficking into the United States from Mexico. The episode’s topical storyline also had to surprising twists, including a last-second interaction that could uncover many of the show’s secrets.

The episode followed the aftermath of EZ (JD Pardo)’s confrontation with the Santo Padre city worker, who ended up shooting himself in the face at the end of Episode 6. The drama quietly played out in the background as the Mayans helped Coco’s daughter Leti’s friend rescue her family from a Mexican club smuggling immigrants into the country.

Take a look at the biggest moments from Season 2, Episode 7 and what fans had to say about the big twists. (Spoilers ahead!)

Murder in Santo Padre

The episode kicked off with EZ waking up back at his home, haunted by the events of the night before. He left the scene of Marlon’s death clean of any evidence he was there, but struggles to move on given his part to play in the man’s death.

He gets a distraction from the Mayans’ mission, as the consequences of the city hall worker’s death play out for Emily (Sarah Bolger) and Miguel (Danny Pino).

Letty

Mayans M.C. fans have been wondering for weeks what had happened to Coco’s (Richard Cabral) daughter Leticia. Turns out she has been going to school and staying mostly out of trouble.

The episode revealed Coco and Letty have been cohabitating with some bumps on the road when it comes to dirty dishes. She seems to be doing a sweet gesture when sh gets breakfast for her biological father, but her real intentions are revealed when her friend Gaby shows up inside the house.

She’ll Be Back

At the Reyes’ house, Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and Felipe (Edward James Olmos) have an important conversation. Angel finally tells his father he is having a child with Adelita (Carla Baratta), who Felipe met when she traveled to Santo Padre in Season 1 thinking he had been responsible for her father’s death.

Felipe finally tells Angel about his past identity of Ignacio Cortina and how that led to the uncomfortable first encounter with Angel’s girlfriend.

Angel then admits he is worried he will never see his child, since Adelita is being held by Potter (Ray McKinnon), but Felipe gives him hope and tells him he will be a great father.

They Laughed

The Mayans come together to discuss Leticia’s issue. Her friend Gaby’s family were traveling into the U.S. with a coyote (smuggler) and they insisted on more money from them when they were supposed to drop her mother and brother with her. When Gaby and Leti said they didn’t have more money, they took the family members to a secret location. The club later finds out they scam families into paying more money and keep the immigrant prisoners in horrible conditions.

Coco tells the rest of the club that the smugglers are a Mexican M.C., nd when Leti mentioned her father was a Mayan they laughed in her face. Bishop (Michael Irby) realizes the club has been so consumed in the Galindo drama that they have neglected their territories. They make finding the human traffickers a priority and promise to not rest until they reduce the people who are being kept captive.

Tracking Down the Prisoners

The club works together to find the Cervatos Malditos club’s hideout in Santo Padre, with EZ conveniently avoiding Emily’s calls about what happened to Marlon. The clue leads them to a house with boarded-up windows, as they hear rumors the immigrants are being kept in cages in their territory.

They storm into the house and find room filled with men, but no sign of Gaby’s family. The last room is filled with women and children. After they kill the last of their captors, one of them leads them to a warehouse in the outskirts of town.

In Cages

The club heads over to the warehouse as viewers get a glimpse of how the smugglers treat the people they are smuggling into the country. Only giving them splashes of water and pieces bread to keep them alive while their families get the extra money they insisted on.

When the Mayans storm into the warehouse, they start to douse the cages with gasoline to kill the immigrants. EZ rushes toward danger as the club kills the other men and he successfully releases the prisoners before the fires come to them.

They find Gaby’s family after everyone heads outside, proving their mission an all-out success.

Chemistry

Back at the club’s shop, Gaby is overjoyed when she sees her family and thanks to Mayans for their help with reuniting her family after the terrifying ordeal.

She also keeps a close eye on EZ’s movements, after the pair had a flirty interaction earlier in the episode. Looks like Gaby and EZ might be hitting it off if she sticks around.

Closer to the Truth

Marlon’s death leaves Mayor Antonia Pena (Alexandra Barreto) feeling paranoid and thinking the Galindo’s are getting their deal with the city by spilling blood. She gives Emily and Miguel control of the citywide project, as Miguel wonders if Emily was the one who orchestrated the man’s death.

Emily meets with EZ later to find out what happened and is horrified to think she was responsible for the man’s death. EZ justifies it by saying it was Marlon’s fault for pulling a gun on him during their confrontation.

Before the end of the episode, EZ tells Emily he needs help with a family matter. He is likely going to bring up what he knows about his mother’s death and who possible ordered the hit. The question might lead Emily to reveal what she knows about Dita and Felipe’s romantic history.

Could the truth about Miguel’s father finally come to light? What will be everyone’s reaction? What did you think about the episode’s immigration storyline? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.