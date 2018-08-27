‘Mayans M.C.’ Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photo: ‘Don’t Be on the Other Side of This Look’

Mayans MC has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo, warning that you don’t want to “be on the other side of this look. “

The photo features actor Richard Cabral, who plays Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full-patch Mayans Motorcycle Club member.

Cruz appears to be engaged in a glare that suggests whoever is on the other end may want to rethink every decision they ever made that led to that exact moment.

Cabral has only been acting for just under a decade, having been serving prison time for violent crime prior to his Hollywood career. He now says that art “saved” his life, as reported by The Wrap.

“I didn’t know that I could be an actor until I was 25 years old, and now I continue to go back to the prisons and probation camps and the inner city to say that you don’t have to go through the violence, through the trauma like I did,” Cabral previously stated. “I was one step away from getting my life taken away, whether it was life in prison or being dead on the streets. But I was saved.”

Before joining the cast of Mayans MC, Cabral appeared in the now-cancelled American Crime. He called the shows ending “definitely bittersweet.”

“But we did something powerful that nobody else on network television was doing, and you can’t take that away from us,” he added.

“It was my first starring role, and I was with legends like Felicity Huffman and Timothy Hutton and Regina King,” Cabral went on to say. “You always doubt yourself, but not only did I hang with them, I got nominated for an Emmy. My career changed, and my life changed.”

Cabral played multiple roles on the anthology series, first appearing as a gang member (season one), then a computer hacker (season two), and a farm manager who was responsible for a crew of illegal workers (season three).

“In the 1950s, my uncles worked on a farm, so that was a personal connection with my character this season,” he said of the farm manager role. “But another big personal connection was brokenness. Just like in season one, my character grew up broken, and that’s where I came from, too.”

Fans can catch Cabral and his death-stare when Mayans MC debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.