‘Mayans M.C.’ Counts Down to Season Premiere in New Promo: ‘2 Days’

Mayans M.C. debuts in two days, so to celebrate, FX shared another new tweet counting down the days.

“The Mayans ride in soon,” reads the tweet, alongside a photo of Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rivera is the only member of the Sons of Anarchy cast who will regularly appear on the new spin-off. Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez was introduced in the very first episode of Sons of Anarchy back in 2008 and is the president of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter. His cousin, Obispo “Bishop” Losa, played by Michael Irby, is a major character in the new series as president of the Santo Padre Chapter.

Rivera shared the same image on his Instagram page. “#Rollout @mayansfx on Sept. 4th. We’re Coming,” Rivera wrote.

The new series picks up about three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy, and centers on J.D. Pardo‘s Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. At the start of the show, EZ is released from prison and joins the M.C., as his once-promising life is derailed by cartel violence. Edward James Olmos stars as EZ’s father Felipe, while Sarah Bolger stars as Emily, his childhood sweetheart who is now in a different sector of society. Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino and Antonio Jaramillo co-star.

Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James said the new series will not change any of the plot elements from Kurt Sutter‘s Sons of Anarchy.

“The mythology couldn’t be messed with. Like whatever happened with Sons, whatever happened there, there’s no changing that. We couldn’t do anything that would in any way have an effect on that universe,” James recently told GameSpot.

Throughout the series, there will be several references to Sons, since it is set in the same world. However, the focus is on telling the story of EZ, whose life is very different from Sons protagonist Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam).

“It’s about being stuck between two worlds. That’s something we really wanted to do. Like EZ doesn’t belong there, but he’s from there. You know? We’re actually on the border stuck between two worlds. He’s not a club member, but he is,” James explained.

James, a former gang member himself, said the show is not about the death of the idea of American dreams, just the death of one specific dream.

“We’re gonna get to see that and then realize that now he’s gonna go on to the most American of dreams, which is the dream of becoming an outlaw,” James said.

Mayans M.C. premieres on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The pilot is already available to stream on FX+, along with all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

Photo credit: FX