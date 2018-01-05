‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Congratulates ‘Mayans MC’ Cast

Sons of Anarchy alums are welcoming the Mayans MC cast with open arms following Friday’s announcement that the spinoff has been awarded a full season order.

Actor Emilio Rivera, who played Marcus Alverez in both SOA and the upcoming Mayans MC pilot, offered his congratulations to his career family following FX’s announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rivera’s post included mentions to series creator Kurt Sutter and the show’s actors, both rookies and veterans.

“Season 1 coming at You real soon…” he wrote on Instagram.

Ten episodes of the new series will premiere in late summer or early fall, the cable network revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“[SOA creator] Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

The spinoff is set after the events of the SOA finale and follows a new recruit named EZ Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) as he pledges to the Mayans motorcycle club, which alternated between friend and foe of SAMCRO throughout the original series’ seven-season run.

Fresh out of prison, EZ must “carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp,” a press release following the announcement teased.

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

Following the announcement, FX released the first photo of the upcoming series, which features EZ and other members of the club. See the newly-released teaser here.