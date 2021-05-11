'Mayans M.C.' Season 3: How to Watch the Season Finale on FX

✖

The Mayans M.C. Season 3 finale is coming up, and we have details on how fans can watch the big event on FX. The final episode of the season airs tonight — Tuesday, May 11 — at 10 p.m. ET. Broadcast and cable TV watchers can catch it on its home network, FX, at that time, but cord-cutters have a few options for streaming the show as well. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for Season 3 of Mayans M.C.]

Streaming services such as Hulu and Sling offer live TV options that allow subscribers the opportunity to watch shows like Mayans M.C. live, at the time of airing. Fans can also catch up on all of Season 3, as well as Seasons 1 and 2, of Mayans M.C. on Hulu. The show's fan-beloved and critically acclaimed predecessor, Sons of Anarchy is also available to stream on Hulu, all seven seasons.

Grateful for all who ride with us and support our show. One final ride left in Season III, and it’ll make you eager for Season IV.

We finish strong, familia.

See you Tuesday. @MayansFX #MayansFX — Danny Pino (@TheDannyPino) May 5, 2021

Recently, Mayans M.C. actor Momo Rodriguez sat down with PopCulture.com to talk about the major twist for his character, Steve, who died by suicide in Episode 9 of Season 3. Rodriguez explained that he lost his mother to Covid-19 in January and that he had to film Steve's death just one week later. "That woman taught me about comedy; about just doing what you love and to go back to the set with that little bit of emptiness, the cast, the crew, everybody, the writers, made me feel so at home."

He went on to share that the character had been a good source of "therapy" for him and that there were "real tears" on set when the scene was filmed. "I had to say goodbye to Steve — and Steve was the guy who was kind of there for me in the process. The loss was just so poetic at the time," he said. Rodriguez also revealed that his co-stars were incredibly supportive during that difficult scene. "The guys just stood there and watched the whole thing and were there for me and were waiting for me until I left," he said.

