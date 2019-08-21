‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 First Look Trailer Revealed

Mayans M.C. is only days away from returning to television and the latest trailer is giving us a clue of what to expect. The FX motorcycle drama will be back in September with the mystery of EZ and Angel’s mother’s death resolved and many set on revenge.

“At the end of Season 1, the Mayans have made a deal with Galindo (Danny Pino) who has also made a deal with Los Olvidados. Before the Mayans were just dogs surviving in the desert but now they have a place, and we’re going to see them rise from there,” JD Pardo, who plays Ezequiel “EZ” Reyes on the show says.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clayton Cardenas, who plays Angel Reyes, also teased the season writing: “For them, that’s golden. If it means more money, more opportunity, hopefully more freedom.“

The video showed violent scenes from the upcoming episodes, as the cast members promised action, twists and a lot more drama.

“A big thing happens with Los Olvidados, Richard Cabral, who plays “Coco” teased. “We’re still trying to figure it all out. There’s things that have been swept under the rug in Season 1, but they’re still there so they will be coming back up.”

One of the biggest reveals from the Season 1 finale revealed that Happy, a beloved Sons of Anarchy character was responsible for the death of EZ and Angel’s mother. Pardo teased during the first look video that we will see more from that twist moving forward.

The show will also explore Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) giving up his position as head of the Mayans M.C. to work alongside the Galindo cartel.

“I gave up my cut and me and Bishop… we kind of left that open,” Rivera teased. “We’ll see what happens. I can’t say anything because I don’t know anything about it.”

“In Season 2 when it comes to the bloodshed and violence, maybe it’s a little bit of an ignorant thing for EZ, where he can go back to being himself just a little bit, and be a part of the club,” Pardo teased. “He’ll find out pretty quickly that that’s not the case.”

The show will also explore the future of Angel and EZ’s relationship after his big betrayal, along with more mystery, secrets revealed and a lot of drama.

“I don’t even know what to expect,” Cardenas said of the upcoming season. “You don’t know who’s going to stick around.”

Are you ready? Mayans M.C. returns for Season 2 Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.