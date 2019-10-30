‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 Finale Promo Shows Big Fights and Major Character in Labor

Mayans M.C.‘s Season 2 finale will be a night of revenge and reveals! The FX motorcycle drama will be saying goodbye to its second season with an eventful hour of the Mayans seeking payback and more than one secret being revealed. The promo for the episode promises, fire, blood, confrontations and maybe the addition of a new life.

“You know how this is going down. Vatos pay,” someone says in voiceover before EZ (JD Pardo) can be seen standing over his motorcycle and says, “I’m ready.”

Fresh from their discussion in the penultimate episode of the season, Emily (Sarah Bolger) seems to be giving EZ the information on Potter (Ray McKinnon), with one final plea for her husband’s life.

“Promise me. Nothing happens to Miguel (Danny Pino),” Emily says as she can be seen letting EZ into a building.

“Son, do whatever you need to do,” Felipe (Edward James Olmos) says as footage shows EZ and Angel seemingly setting a trap for Potter. The clip then shows different moments from the Mayans’ upcoming confrontation with the Vatos Malditos.

The clip also shows Emily and Miguel looking in horror, as someone buries something in the desert, Dita (Ada Maris) removes her wig, and Adelita (Carla Baratta) is shown possibly giving birth to her and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas).

Felipe can then be heard yelling for someone to stop, as a motorcycle can be seen getting destroyed and someone pressing their hands on EZ’s face.

“Don’t disrespect me,” Felipe tells an upset EZ as the promo comes to an end.

The finale episode should deal with the big reveal that Dita was the one who orchestrated the death of EZ’s mother — also intending to kill Felipe in the process. The show has yet to address if Miguel was involved in the attack, or if he is indeed Felipe’s son after Dita suggested it to her former lover earlier in the season.

The Mayans will be going on the offensive with the Vatos Malditos after Taza (Raoul Trujillo) killed Ria (Antonio Jaramillo) to change the table’s vote in favor of avenging his death. We will have to wait and see if the Mayans will find out his actions, and how many casualties the attack will bring on the club.

It also looks like Angel and EZ will get the best of Potter for once, but will they make it in time to save Adelita before her baby is born?

How will Season 2 wrap up? Will the show be renewed for Season 3? The Mayans M.C. season finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.