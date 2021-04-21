'Mayans M.C.': How Santo Padre Charter Found Themselves in an All out Brawl

✖

Since Mayans M.C. Season 3 started, things with the Santo Padre charter have only escalated. In Episode 6, fans got to see the aftermath of EZ (JD Pardo) getting shot by Flaco (Roberto Garcia) who's a member of the Stockton crew, and the war it initiated between the two Mayans clubs. Following EZ's incident, he fled town with Gaby (Sulem Calderon) to bring her somewhere safe while his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the crew take care of business. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 7.

Episode 7 didn't hesitate to start with violence as the fire in the Santo Padre crew's eyes lit. Bishop (Michael Irby) and his crew have already been a little stressed with everything going on involving the club, and with everyone's personal lives taking a drastic turn, emotions are high. Now that Bishop and Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) are going head-to-head as the former leader of the Mayans and the current president of Santo Padre, things were bound to get tense real quick.

The opening shot involved Angel taking a bat to a member of the Stockton crew right in front of his lady, screaming, "Where's Ramos?" Not long after, Bishop and the rest of the Santo Padre crew busted through a tattoo shop demanding the same thing, wanting to know the location of Oscar Ramos (Ivo Nandi), the president of the Stockton charter. It didn't talk long for their rage to catch attention from the Los Asesino de Dios charter who confronted Bishop.

After a heated conversation between the two charters, Bishop revealed that he still wants to address Stockton for what they did to EZ but wants to team up with Los Asesino de Dios to get back to what the Mayans truly are: "outlaws." However, Bishop's plan backfired and caused mass eruption against him and his guys by both the Stockton and Los Asesino de Dios Charters when they unleashed on Santo Padre.

Turning into an all-out violent brawl at a local motel, the only reason the mass violence broke up was when cops showed up. After several Mayans members ended up in handcuffs, the one who walked away was Ramos as he was personally escorted by cops. While Ramos and his crew thought he would get off easy, it turns out the cop was in the pockets of Santo Padre, allowing EZ to kill him in the back seat of the cop car while off the beaten path.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, which has a free trial for PopCulture.com readers. The first seven episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the hit FX Network show.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.