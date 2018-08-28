See the Official ‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast Lineup

Sons of Anarchy fans everywhere were thrilled with the news that the series spin-off Mayans M.C. had been picked up by FX, and now the premiere is just around the corner.

The series will air it’s debut episode on Tuesday, September 4, and then all new episodes will air regularly on Tuesdays for the rst of the season.

FX has ordered the series for a 10-episode first season, if the show is received as well as it’s expected to be then future seasons could potentially consist of more.

While none of the Sons of Anarchy main cast members will be starring in lead roles on the show, creator Kurt Sutter and his crew have assembled an incredible cast of actors and actresses to tell the saga of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

Scroll down to see the official line-up for the Mayans M.C. cast, and let us know in the comments which actor you are most excited to see in action!

JD Pardo

JD Pardo is a 37-year-old actor who got his start on the short-lived Aaron Spelling-created prime time soap opera Titans, back in 2001.

Pardo went on to star in shows such as American Dreams, Revolution, and East Los High, as well as having a role in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Pardo recently landed the coveted role as EZ Reyes, the star of Mayans MC.

EZ is a fresh-out-of-prison “prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border,” who is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself, whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

Emilio Rivera

Emilio Rivera is the only Mayans M.C. series regular to have also appeared in Sons of Anarchy.

In the new series, he reprises his role as Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter. interestingly, his character is also the cousin of Obispo “Bishop” Losa, who is played by Michael Irby.

While other Sons of Anarchy characters will reportedly turn up along the way, Alvarez is — arguably — the most crucial part of the two shows connecting at this point.

Edward James Olmos

Legendary actor Edward James Olmos has been in Hollywood for over 40 years and in that time has racked up multiple Golden Globe awards, as well as one Emmy and an Oscar nomination for the film Stand and Deliver.

In Mayans M.C. he’ll be playing a character named Felipe Reyes, who is the father of series stars Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes.

Sarah Bolger

Sarah Bolger is probably most well-known for her role as Lady Mary Tudor the daughter of Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ King Henry VIII of England on the Showtime hit series The Tudors.

Additionally, she has starred in shows such as Once Upon a Time and Agent Carter, as well as the films In America and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

She will play a character named Emily on Mayans M.C., a woman who is an old childhood friend of EZ Reyes who has now worked her way up in society.

Clayton Cardenas

Clayton Cardenas is a man of many talents. Not only is he and actor and producer, he’s also a spoken word performer and an artist.

His most high-profile role to date is as Diego Castillo on the third season of American Crime.

In Mayans M.C. he’ll be playing “Angel Reyes, EZ’s brother and full patch member of Mayans M.C.”

Danny Pino

Danny Pino is an accomplished actor who has starred in numerous high-profile TV shows such as Cold Case and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

He even reprised his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role in a couple of episodes of Chicago P.D. on NBC.

Event though he is currently starring alongside Chris Noth and Leven Rambin in the series Gone, he will also be appearing in Mayans M.C. as Miguel Galindo, the son of Jose Galindo, who is the founder of the Galindo Cartel.

Richard Cabral

(Photo: ABC)

Richard Cabral grew up on the east side of Los Angeles, and has previously revealed that he was involved in gang life from a young age, which included drug use and arrests for violent crimes.

He got his first major acting gig back in 2009, appearing in a few episodes of Southland, before eventually landing a part in the critically acclaimed cop-drama End of Watch.

Cabral will be playing Johnny “El Coco” Cruz on Mayans M.C., an already established member of the Mayans M.C. crew.

Michael Irby

(Photo: FOX)

Michael Irby has been acting for about 20 years now, with multiple roles on the original Law & Order being among his first roles.

Irby has gone on to star in many TV series such as The Unit, Almost Human, True Detective, and Taken, as well as films like Fast Five and Law Abiding Citizen.

On Mayans M.C., Irby will be playing Obispo “Bishop” Losa, the President of the Mayans M.C.’s Santo Padre Charter, and — as aforementioned — the cousin of Emilio Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez.

Raoul Trujillo

Acting was not Raoul Trujillo’s first love, as the 62-year-old got his show business start as a dancer.

Having began his acting career nearly 30 years ago, Trujillo’s most well-known performance may be as the Mayan villain Zero Wolf in the 2006 Mel Gibson-directed film Apocalypto.

He is now starring in Mayans M.C. as Che “Taza” Romero, the Vice President of the Mayans MC Santo Padre Charter.

Antonio Jaramillo

Antonio Jaramillo has been acting since the early 2000s, with one of his first reoccurring roles being on the Bo Derek/Morgan Fairchild series Fashion House.

He eventually went on to star in series such as Meet the Browns, Dallas, and Shades of Blue.

In Mayans M.C. he’ll be appearing as a character Michael “Riz” Ariza, who little is know about at this time.

Carla Baratta

Carla Baratta is a newcomer to acting, with her role on Mayans M.C. being the first high-profile project she’s done.

She will be playing “Adelita, who as a child, watched her family die at the hands of the Galindo cartel. Now, street-wise and driven, she protects the lost children orphaned by cartel violence.”

According to reports, the role originally went to an actress named Andrea Londo, but it is not clear if she dropped out, or if producers simply chose to recast the role.

Official Cast Photo

Last year it was reported that the Mayans M.C. series pilot had to undergo reshoots, which made many fans nervous, but Kurt Sutter set their concerns to rest by tweeting, “This was the process for SOA. Shows Fox/FX’s commitment to series. Allows me and [co-creator Elgin James] to improve cast, script, and direction!”

Fans catch all the drama and action when Mayans M.C. debuts on FX in less than one month.