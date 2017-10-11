Michael Irby to Star in ‘Mayans MC’

True Detective actor Michael Irby has been tapped to star in the pilot of Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC.

Sources confirm to TVLine that Irby will be taking on the role of a newly created character Obispo “Bishop” Losa, the President of Mayan MC’s Santo Padre Charter.

Details of Irby’s character and his backstory have also been revealed.

Bishop came from a broken home and was taken in by the family of his cousin, Mayan MC Founder and National President Marcus Alvarez. After serving on tours of duty in Iraq and one in Pelican Bay, Bishop was sent by Alvarez to form and run the Mexi-Cali border charter.

Irby’s most notable TV credits include a starring role in The Unit as well as being featured in True Detective, Almost Human, Line of Fire and The Haunted.

The original Mayans MC pilot was shot last winter based off a script penned by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. However, it was scrapped for creative reasons. The new pilot is being directed by Norberto Barba (The Bridge, Preacher).

In the reworking of the pilot episode, there are going to be several roles recast with a handful of new characters being added. At this time, it is expected that Edward James Olmos and J.D. Pardo, who were both already cast for the initial pilot, are going to be involved in the second version of the first episode as well.