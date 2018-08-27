‘Mayans M.C.’ Leaves a Mark in New Promo for Season Premiere: ‘A Road Paved in Lead’

Mayans MC is already leaving its mark in a new promo for the series premiere, boasting about “a road paved in lead.”

The new promo artwork was shared on the Mayans MC Twitter page, and along with the tagline features a shotgun and some shotgun shells.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, the shotgun has a rosary hanging from the handle, which indicates that their may be a presence of characters with strong ties to Catholic faith.

The promo also includes the season premiere date, which is Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Mayans MC is a spinoff of the iconic series Sons of Anarchy, and it focuses on the Mayans Motorcycle Club, a Hispanic biker gang. The crew was first introduced in the original series, and was created by Kurt Sutter.

The new series will star JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Carla Baratta, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, and Danny Pino.

In an interview with Deadline, Sutter spoke about the differences between Mayans MC’s lead charcater, EZ Reyes (Pardo) and Charlie Hunnam’s Jax teller, from Sons of Anarchy. Specifically, he shared how EZ will be dealing with things that have long term implications, which is not exactly the same way Jax faced problems.

“It was more an emotional crisis for Jax than a circumstantial crisis, but my challenge in all this was first of all, how do I differentiate this from Sons, and yet have it be familiar enough,” Sutter explained. “How do I transition from one mythology into the next without it feeling derivative.”

“I liked the idea of it being a prospect and having it be almost that Tony Montana thing of starting out at the bottom and then watching the rise,” he continued. “Whereas Jax began as a prince, right, and it became about him taking the throne.”

“My biggest challenge with Jax in the first couple of seasons, because he was Hamlet, it was, do I do this, do I don’t do that? It was keeping him proactive, so even if what he did was reactive, I had a hero who was constantly in action, despite the emotional crises that came with each circumstance,” Sutter added.

He also addressed the idea that a series about “Latino outlaws” could be met with mixed feelings from audiences in the current social climate.

“Well, I don’t write political shows. Sons was never a political show, but what I do have to honor is the authenticity of the world,” Sutter said.

Fans can finally catch all the excitement and thrills when Mayans MC debuts in less than one month.