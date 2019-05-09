‘Mayans M.C.’: Kurt Sutter Teases What’s Ahead for Season 2 With New Photo

Mayans M.C. Season 2 is officially in production, and what better way for Kurt Sutter to celebrate than with a selfie alongside his puppy.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series co-creator took to Instagram to Thursday after the first table read of the season, also giving insight on what themes will be explored in Season 2.

“Nate and I just witnessed the first table read for season 2 of #mayansmc,” Sutter wrote on the precious black-and-white selfie with his dog. “This year it’s all about the power of the #mayangods. And of course, the #mayandogs.”

Fans of the FX motorcycle drama franchise took to the comments section of the photo to share their excitement for the return of Mayans M.C.

“Can’t wait to see what you have planned! Tell the post gang hi for me!” one user commented.

“finally we’re back for the ride,” another fan wrote.

“Tell Nate to spill the beans,” a third fan commented, referencing the adorable dog.

The second season of Mayans M.C. is expected to return in the fall, and it is expected to retain its Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET timeslot for the new episodes. The series quickly earned a Season 2 reboot, and ended up as cable’s No. 1 new drama series of 2018.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement when the show was renewed. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Sutter’s photo teasing the table read aligns with his previous statement about production of Season 2, which he announced after the Season 1 finale.

“I’ll probably start back up with the writers at the end of January,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We’ll go back into production around the end of May. I like to have at least 16 to 18 weeks upfront with my writers to get a grip on things. We’ll probably shoot for around the same time with the airing of season two. That’s the schedule of it all, but as far as the ideas? There’s a lot of viable jumping-off points.”

“More bikes less Galindo please,” one Instagram user commented, suggesting less of a focus on Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and the cartel in Season 2. Though their wishes will probably not happen given the big partnership the Mayans and the cartel made at the end of Season 1.

Mayans M.C. is expected to return in fall 2019 on FX.