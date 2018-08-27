‘Mayans M.C.’ Introduces Sarah Bolger as Emily With ‘Secrets’ Teaser

In a new Mayans MC teaser, actress Sarah Bolger is introduced as Emily, a woman who harbors some apparent “secrets.”

The promo was shared on the official Mayans MC Twitter page, and depicts Bolger’s character in all white and holding a Mayans vest in her hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some secrets are best kept hidden,” the caption on the post reads, suggesting that there may be more to Bolger’s character than what meets the eye.

According to descriptions, Emily is the childhood sweetheart of EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), who has moved up in society while he was in prison. Not much else is known about her.

In addition to Bolger and Pardo, Mayans MC also stars Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, Richard Cabral, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, and Antonio Jaramillo.

Having really started her acting career in the early 2000s, at her current age of 27 Bolger has already appeared in a number of high profile films and TV shows such as The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Tudors, Into the Badlands, and Once Upon a Time.

She previously spoke with The Mary Sue about her acting career, which she began at a very young age, explaining why she never thought about doing anything else.

“It’s true that I started young and had a bit of a gap at the age of 13, but I genuinely missed it. I took a year off and stayed in school, because my parents were very diligent about making me do homework and be a normal kid,” she said. “But acting always felt like something in my blood. My dad’s a butcher and my mom’s a pastry chef, so I don’t come from an acting family, but I just always loved it and never wanted to do anything else.”

Bolger also spoke about how lucky she has been to be a part of such diverse genres of films and television shows.

“It’s interesting, because I find people know me from very specific pockets in my career. So I’ll go in for a role and find out that they are big fans of In America or The Tudors,” she stated. “There are even some younger filmmakers who know me for The Spiderwick Chronicles. But I’ve yet to meet someone who’s only seen me in one thing, which is a big help.”

Fans can find out more about Bolger’s new character, Emily, when Mayans MC debuts on FX on Tuesday, September 4.