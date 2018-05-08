‘Mayans MC’ First Official Teaser Released

It’s time to throttle up. FX released a new teaser for Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spin-off from series creator Kurt Sutter.

Throttle up. Ride with Mayans M.C. this Fall on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/A5MJeop122 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 8, 2018

In the teaser shared by the show’s official Twitter page, “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones plays as the camera watches a desolate desert road. Ten members of the Mayans Motorcycle Club ride by.

As the teaser announces, the series is set to premiere this fall on FX. The network announced that it ordered a full 10-episode season of the new spinoff in April.

A different teaser video recently released revealed that Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) from Sons of Anarchy would play a significant role in the series.

It was also announced that actor Gino Vento has joined the cast in a recurring role. According to Deadline, Vento will be playing a character named Nester, who is a devoutly loyal childhood friend of Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino). Nester is now Galindo’s very intimidating head of security, and he will stop at nothing to enforce his boss’ orders.

Tony Plana, one of the stars of Ugly Betty, has also been cast in a recurring role. Plana will play a character named Devante, according to a report by Deadline, a well-versed consigliere who knows the old ways of the Galindo Cartel. It is his job to protect the legacy of the Galindo family.

Things have been somewhat quiet on the Mayans MC front lately, but fans continue to look forward to the series premiere this fall, as evidenced by a group snap shared by Sutter to Twitter in April.

The new series will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes (played by JC Pardo) “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.” EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

According to a news release from FX, Mayans MC will consist of a first season, and will be overseen by Sons of Anarchy creator Sutter.

Co-president of FX’s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.