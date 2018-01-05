‘Mayans MC’ First Official Photo Released

FX announced the season order of Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, on Friday afternoon, and with it comes the new series’ first official photo.

The photo shows a new recruit named EZ Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) pledging to the Mayans, the pivotal largely Hispanic motorcycle club that rotated between friend and foe with the Sons throughout the series’ seven-season run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fresh out of prison, EZ must carve out his identity after once being his town’s golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

The spinoff will follow EZ and is set after the events of the SOA finale, meaning it’s still unclear if any SOA cameos will be made — considering there aren’t a lot of options after the final bloody season and finale.

Ten episodes of the new series will premiere in late summer or early fall, the cable network announced Friday afternoon.

Mayans MC is the brainchild of SOA creator Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”