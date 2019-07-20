‘Mayans M.C.’: EZ Rides on in Season 2 Poster

Mayans M.C. is nearing its second season premiere, and fans have a new poster to feast their eyes on. This one shows main character Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) riding his motorcycle across the frame as stylized Latino art fills the frame behind him.

“Put it all on the line,” the caption reads. “#MayansFX returns Sept. 3 on [FX Networks].”

Fan loved the new promo art, with many praising the artist and expressing their excitement for the upcoming season.

I can’t wait to continue this story!!❤ — Laurie Keller (@Gordo24fan4ever) July 20, 2019

About damn time!!! Love this show — Thomas St. John (@thomasstjohn24) July 20, 2019

Love this design! The artist did an amazing job🖤 — Sasha (@sasharenee90) July 20, 2019

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 1.

As far as what Season 2 will tackle, it will dive more into the big twist from the end of Season 1, where EZ discovers that Sons of Anarchy character Happy (David Labrava) killed his mother. The narrative twist is one that took Pardo by surprise, and he is pumped to explore it further.

“When you’re putting it all together, everything is moving so fast and you’re all over the place, so it was all on the go. I didn’t find out until we started filming, and as a Sons fan myself? I was completely excited about it,” Pardo told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018. “I was so happy to see Happy. (Laughs.) I just couldn’t believe it. You know what it is? It’s the same thing as bringing Chucky [from Sons of Anarchy, played by Michael Ornstein, into the Mayans universe]. I’m just a fan of Sons of Anarchy. Bringing them on brings a different level. It feels like we’re really honoring the Sons actors and characters. I was really shocked and really happy about it.”

Mayans M.C. Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FX.

