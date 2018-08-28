‘Mayans M.C.’: Everything Revealed at TCA Summer Press Tour

The premiere of Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. is still a month away, but series creator Kurt Sutter revealed plenty of new information at the TCA summer press tour.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the debut of Mayans M.C., which premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and Kurt Sutter made the wait all the more difficult with the new information he told reporters Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

With teases of flashbacks, SOA character crossovers, and the possibility of a prequel series, the JD Pardo starring series following new Mayans Motorcycle Club recruit EZ Reyes is already proving to be a fan-favorite series.

‘Mayans M.C.’ was first thought of as early as season 5 of ‘Sons of Anarchy’

According to series creator Kurt Sutter, the world of Mayans M.C. began forming as early as season 5 or 6 of its mothership series Sons of Anarchy.



“You know, at Season 5, 6 or 7 [of Sons of Anarchy] we knew we wanted to continue the IP. We knew this was an idea we liked,” Sutter said. “Both [FX CEO] John Landgraf and myself knew that we didn’t want to do it on the heels of Sons and sort of cannibalize the IP. We knew we wanted to put a few years in between it. We didn’t know how that would navigate around doing another show.”

It will explore topical themes

According to Edward James Olmos, who is set to portray Felipe Reyes in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C. will explore topical themes and current events, and with the series set along the U.S.-Mexico border, it will be forced to address things like border security and the immigration crisis.



“A good news newspaper, you couldn’t give it away,” Olmos said at the TCAs. “But this thing is going to go through the roof because it deals with a really dark situation and it’s about time. “



Series creator Kurt Sutter also commented on how difficult topics will be addressed in the series.



“We never comment on it, right, but for the show to be authentic we have to address it because it’s right in our face,” Sutter said. “So they address the issues that they’re faced with on a daily basis in terms of legalities, and you know the extra pressure, the difficulty coming in and out — like all that stuff is real.”

The series is going to “move the needle” when it comes to the depiction of Latino characters

Along with addressing difficult topics, the series will also paint Latino characters in a different light, something that Sutter credited to co-creator Elgin James, who is of mixed races.



“I was very aware that a white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing a show solely that takes place in a Latino subculture and it’s not because it wasn’t politically correct. It’s more about doing this authentically,” he said, adding that he writes characters “from the idea that they’re human beings with complex feelings, complex internal pressures, complex relationships.”



James said that his own experiences are what will make the series and the characters’ experiences authentic.



“I couldn’t write on the Cosby Show, the brown Cosby Show. I could never write on one of those shows because I don’t know what it’s like to grow up in a functional family. I have this damage inside me that I want to get out,” he said.

Boundary linefor violence was not considered

Sons of Anarchy is known for its violence, and it seems likely that Mayans M.C. will not be any different, Sutter revealing that he did not attempt to find the boundary line.



“I don’t think in externalities like ‘what can I get away with?’ ‘How much violence is too much?’” Sutter said. “That’s [FX boss] John Landgraf’s job.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ stars will make appearances

Sons of Anarchy may have already ended, but that does not mean that the characters are forever gone. During the TCA panel, Sutter revealed that a number of major characters from the mothership series will appear in Mayans M.C. Among those set to make an appearance on the spinoff series is Katey Sagal, who played Gemma Teller Morrow on SOA.



“It’s a flashback to eight years ago and a way of letting us know that he’s in Stockton where the two worlds will collide, at least in memory,” Sutter said of Segal’s cameo, which has already been filmed.

Jax’s sons could make an appearance

When Mayans M.C. begins, Abel and Thomas would be 10 and 6 years old, and there is a chance that they could make appearances on the series.



“I do think it would be interesting to see Jax’s sons faced with the reality of who their father was,” Sutter said. “Jax basically said [to ex-wife] Wendy], ‘Do not paint my existence and my life in any glamorous way. Tell my sons that I’m a scum, and I’m a murderer, and they should have nothing to do with me,’ because he didn’t want them to face the same obstacles, the same draw to lineage that he had. To me, there’s potentially something interesting to see how that may manifest. But that would be down the line.”

Jax Teller will not be a major focus

Mayans M.C. is set years after Jax Teller’s death, and while he will be mentioned on the series, he will not take up much airtime.



“I don’t want to mess with that mythology,” Sutter told reporters. “That mythology can live in imagination. But flashbacks wouldn’t be stepping on what is happening now.”

There may be a prequel series in the works

Mayans M.C. may not be the end of the line for the Sons of Anarchy world, Sutter stating that he is considering a prequel series focused on Jax’s father, John Teller.



“I love the idea of doing the first 10 of a prequel,” Sutter said. “It would be a 10-off. I’ll try to find a way to introduce that during the course of the Mayans.”