‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 7 Preview Shows EZ Battered and on the Run

Mayans M.C.‘s latest episode will find EZ getting into trouble with the law again, as one of his family members gets on the wrong side of Adelita’s gun.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, titled “Cucaracha/K’uruch,” EZ (JD Pardo) is on the run from the cops, as his father may have to answer for crimes of his past.

“How much time does he have left?” Bishop (Michael Irby) asks of EZ’s time as a prospect.

“About 8 months,” Angel (Clayton Cardenas) says.

“It’s gonna be a very long eight months,” he says as the promo teases EZ getting pulled over by a bunch of police cars.

The promo then teases a showdown between Los Olvidados leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) and Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) after she somehow finds out his real identity.

“Who are you?” Felipe asks.

“I’m just a girl,” Adelita says before showing that she has a gun in her hand, and calls him Ignacio.

“You need to steer clear of the Mayans,” Kevin (Maurice Compte) says, as images of EZ writing down more notes on his secret notebook appear.

Bishop then returns and tells EZ he’s a smart kid, showing he is bruised up from a fight.

“Something you might want to see,” Felipe tells Adelita as she points a gun at him, sparking her interest.

The promo then shows police cars following the Mayans, Bishop banging his gavel at the club’s table and Felipe returns to tell Adelita, “the whole picture.”

Felipe and Adelita’s confrontation might have something to do with Felipe’s real identity of Ignacio, the name he left behind after getting into the wrong end of a gang battle earlier in his life, before he had his family. The connection between Felipe’s past and Adelita, or how she finds out about who he is, remains to be seen.

The promo did not dive into the previous episode’s most shocking moment, when Sons of Anarchy villain Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) made a surprise appearance at the end of the episode — a clear sign that the Mayans’ troubles will just be getting worse.

Given the Assistant U.S. Attorney’s tendency to pin outlaws against each other, could he have a part in Felipe and Adelita’s showdown. Or maybe he’s the reason EZ is in trouble with the police again.

We’ll have to find out when Mayans M.C. returns for a new episode Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.