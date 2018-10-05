TV Shows

‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 6 Preview Released

Mayans M.C. has been cranking up the tension well into its first season, but the sixth episode promo teases the chaos ahead.

“I need to know everything,” Angel (Clay Cardenas) tells Adelita (Carla Baratta) in a particularly tense moment.

The show also teases that Coco’s (Richard Cabral) family problems — his sister who was actually her daughter — will be coming back and causing trouble with the M.C.

The DEA agent is also seen confronting Felipe (Edward James Olmos) about the threat he made against his kids, upon revealing his true identity to him.

“Would you really hurt my wife and kids?” Kevin (Maurice Compte) asks.

“Never underestimate every man’s capacity for despicable acts,” Felipe says as EZ (JD Pardo) is seen in a car chase with the cops, among other scenes of chaos.

“Slaughter every one of them,” Miguel Galindo says as the promo comes to an end.

Back in episode 4, Kevin attempted to blackmail Felipe into making EZ give the DEA better intel on the Galindo cartel as part of his deal, threatening to reveal to EZ and Angel that his father has a fake identity and is not who he says he is.

Felipe did not take the threat likely, as he went to Kevin’s father and took photos of his wife and kids and threatened to hurt them if he bothered him again.

Felipe also revealed his real identity is Ignacio Cortina, a former federal government inspector in the late 1970s and early 80s. He revealed that he murdered some important people and if his real identity were to be revealed there would be dire consequences.

“I’ve done everything in my power to keep myself and my family from that life,” Felipe says. “Please don’t make me become that man again. Don’t f— with my family, or I’ll ruin you and everything you love.”

With the Galindo cartel getting close to Adelita and the band of rebels who kidnapped Miguel and Emily’s (Sarah Bolger) son, and EZ and Emily getting closer again. We can expect what comes next to be an explosive ride.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

