‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 2 Photos Released

The second episode of Mayans M.C. airs Tuesday night and official photos from the episode have been released.

In the official synopsis of the episode, called “Escorpion/Dzec,” the Mayans “seek answers from a local crew as the Galindo worlds north and south of the border collide.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue scrolling to see a sneak peek of the second Mayans M.C. episode, which airs Tuesday on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

MIGUEL GALINDO

We’ll see more of the Galindo Cartel’s leader, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino). The Mayans M.C. pilot saw Miguel torture a Samoan gangster after he and his crew pulled off a heist on the Santo Padre Mayans charter’s shipment of heroin to the cartel.

We also learned that Miguel is the son of Jose Galindo, who has ties with Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), the president of the Mayans Oakland charter, who was featured heavily in Sons of Anarchy as well.

MIGUEL GALINDO & EMILY THOMAS

Presuming that Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger) is the blonde woman in the photo, Miguel speaks to his wife in what appears to be their home. In the pilot episode, we learned that Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) had a history with Emily — including a pregnancy — that ended when he was incarcerated.

The pilot ended on a cliffhanger with the rebels carrying out what looked like a hit on Emily and/or her and Miguel’s child as part of an act of revenge.

MARCUS ALVAREZ

Sons of Anarchy fans will be excited to learn that Alvarez’s role will be much more than a simple cameo. His role, which helps bridge the SOA and Mayans worlds, also helps to facilitate good relationships with the Mayans’ Santo Padre charter and the cartel.

Even though Alvarez, whose patch now says “El Padrino” (“Godfather”), is the president of the Oakland Mayans charter, his relationship with Jose Galindo, who presumably is dead now that his son Miguel Galindo is in charge of the cartel, helped to smooth things over with the cartel after the Samoans’ heist.

JOHNNY ‘COCO’ CRUZ

It looks like Johnny “Coco” Cruz might be going undercover while the Mayans seek answers from a local crew, as per the episode’s description. He can be seen in a junkyard wearing a Romero Brothers Scrap & Salvage work suit.

MAYANS CREW

A few of Mayans crew members, including prospective member EZ Reyes, his brother Angel Reyes and Johnny “Coco” Cruz can be seen in what looks like a face-off with an adversary.

During last week’s pilot, EZ discovered that his brother Angel and a few other Mayans have been working secretly with the rebels, who want to take out the cartel after it tortured and killed members of their families. Despite the cartel being the main reason for the Santo Padre charter’s existence, Angel thinks that the clubs needs to stop relying on them to stay alive.

EZ REYES

In a teaser for the second episode, written by series creator Kurt Sutter and directed by Norberto Barba, EZ can be seen telling his and Angel’s father, “Drugs, violence and the club. I can handle that.”

“I’m all you got, son,” Felipe (Edward James Olmos) tells his son.

In the pilot, we learned that EZ cut a deal with the DEA to get out of prison by gathering intel on the Mayans and their business with the Galindo Cartel. Felipe knows about the deal as well, as the federal agent EZ reports to facilitates the meet-ups through Felipe and his butcher shop.

ANGEL REYES

Angel Reyes looks worried in the photo from the second episode — possibly because he’s hiding his secret relationship with the rebels from most other members in the Mayans club.

FELIPE REYES

As of the pilot episode, Felipe Reyes is the only person who knows about his son’s relationship with the federal government — the reason EZ was let out of prison early after he killed a police officer.

In the photo from episode 2, the father and son appear to be having an intense conversation inside Felipe’s butcher shop.

NEWCOMERS

It appears that two new characters will be introduced in the first season’s second episode. It’s possible the two are related to the Galindo Cartel somehow, as the official synopsis explains that the “Galindo worlds north and south of the border” will collide.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.