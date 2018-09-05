‘Mayans M.C.’ Dropped Several Expletives in Series Premiere, and Fans Love It

Mayans M.C. fans were thrust back into the engine revving, cut-wearing, profanity-laced world of motorcycle clubs Tuesday night on FX‘s series premiere of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff. And while the show is similar to SOA in many ways, fans noticed a major difference when their new favorite characters dropped a few previously unsafe for TV expletives here and there.

Viewers took to social media to rejoice in the fact that “F-bombs” were allowed on a cable network past 10 p.m.

“Yo…..#MayansMC dropped 4 F bombs in, like, 5 minutes? Basic cable profanity rocks!” one person wrote.

“FX allowing f bombs now? I dig it. #MayansMC,” another said.

Some wondered how Mayans M.C. (and Sons of Anarchy) creator Kurt Sutter was able to get away with the profanities.

“heard ‘f—’ twice in the first 7 minutes of #mayansmc…how the f— did sutter get away with that one on prime time #FX?

“Okay how much did @sutterink have to beg @FXNetworks for the F bombs lol #MayansMC,” one fan said.

“Sooooo I didn’t realize you could say ‘f—’ at 10pm on a cable channel. #MayansMC already teaching me a few things #imissjaxalready,” someone else wrote.

“getting to say ‘f—’ on FX now is a true blessing #MayansMC,” one person said.

The show premiered to general positive reviews from fans on social media, but simply mild ones on Rotten Tomatoes, where going into Tuesday’s premiere had scored a 64 percent Tomatometer rating and seven fresh reviews out of a total of 11. Wednesday morning, its Tomatometer rating had fallen to 55 percent with 11 fresh reviews out of 20, although its audience score was up to 86 percent.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 1: Perro/Oc.

In the first episode of Mayans M.C., fans learned that Mayans prospect EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) was let out of his 20-year prison stint early with the promise to rat on the Galindo cartel in exchange for his freedom. Fans saw many Easter eggs and even direct throwbacks to Sons of Anarchy themes and characters, as well as help from a neighboring Sons charter when the Mayans were carrying out a revenge mission on the Samoans, who hijacked their drug shipment for the cartel.

At the end of the episode, viewers were left with a cliffhanger when it appeared Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger) was on the verge of a tragic fate. Read more in-depth about the series premiere here.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.