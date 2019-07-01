‘Mayans MC’ Creator Kurt Sutter Teases Season 2 With New Photo

Mayans M.C. co-creator Kurt Sutter is getting fans excited for season 2 of the FX series. On Monday afternoon, Sutter shared a screenshot of Antonio Jaramillo as Michael “Riz” Ariza, the Mayans’ secretary.

“El Secretario. Who’s ready for season 2?” Sutter captioned the photo of Jaramillo.

Plenty of fans responded with excitement to the tweet.

Sutter’s tweet comes about a week after the premiere date for season 2 was announced as Tuesday, Sept. 3, and almost two months after Sutter shared that he had been to the first Mayans M.C. table read for the season.

“Nate and I just witnessed the first table read for season 2 of [Mayans M.C.] This year it’s all about the power of the [Mayan gods],” Sutter captioned a photo of himself and a dog. “And of course, the [Mayan Dogs].”

After the season 1 finale, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d “start back up with the writers at the end of January” and that the show would “go back into production around the end of May. I like o have at least 16 to 18 weeks upfront with my writers to get a grip on things,” he continued. “We’ll probably shoot for around the same time with the airing of season 2. That’s the schedule of it all, but as far as the ideas? There’s a lot of viable jumping-off points.”

While no new casting news was announced at the time of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff season 2 premiere date reveal, it is presumed that all the major cast is retuning.

The season 2 renewal was announced before the season 1 finale even aired, ending up as cable’s No. 1. new drama series of 2018.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement when the show was renewed. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

