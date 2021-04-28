'Mayans M.C.' Character Reveals She's Pregnant

✖

During week seven of Mayans M.C., it was not only violent, but it was pivotal. The start of this week's episode was a sigh of relief for fans coming off an incredibly rough ending during Episode 7; however, it didn't take long before things took a dramatic turn. While one main character managed to survive, another has life-changing news. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 8.

While the main focus has recently been on EZ (JD Pardo) and Coco (Richard Cabral) the last few weeks, fans are starting to see a little more of Nails' (Justina Adorno) storyline play out. Following the dramatic opening scene where Coco was revived after nearing his death bed, viewers of the hit FX series were immediately taken to Nails hugging a toilet due to morning sickness. While Nails has shown interest in Angel (Clayton Cardenas), the man who's showing interest in her, Hank (Frankie Loyal), ran to be by her side after he noticed something was wrong.

While Hank has shown from early in the season that he's interested in her, even confessing to her "I'm all in" after she got sick in this week's episode, it's his Santo Padre brother who's the father of her child. At one point, Hank asked his mother if he could bring Nails to their family dinner, and as a response, his mother was delighted at the thought of a woman joining them for a meal, especially one she knows her son is interested in. But things might change for Hank and Nails before they even get started when she confessed to Angel that the baby was his. Although she was nervous about relaying the news to him, Angel loved the thought of him being a father and greeted her with a hug and a kiss after he found out.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Adorno said that fans would continue to see "Nails just kind of figuring out life" as the episodes continue. She noted that much like her character, it's hard to see the good that's standing in front of a person sometimes, alluding to how Hank treats Nails compared to how Angel has treated her up until he found out he was going to be a father alongside her.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, and PopCulture readers get a free trial. The first eight episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons on the FX Network show.

