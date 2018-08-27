‘Mayans M.C.’ Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo Starring JD Pardo

The creators of Mayans MC are continuing to tease fans on social media, with yet another behind-the-scenes photo on Sunday.

The official Mayans MC Twitter account posted a shot from the set on Sunday afternoon. It showed crew members standing before a monitor, reviewing a take featuring JD Pardo as Eziekel “EZ” Reyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Monitor check,” the tweet read. In a matter of hours, it picked up hundreds of likes and dozens of retweets.

The show has amped up its social media promotion more and more as the premiere date draws closer. Now, with less than a month to go, fans a foaming at the mouth to get back into the fictional biker world. No one has been more receptive to those fans than Pardo himself, who seems ecstatic to be taking on the lead role in this series.

Pardo has responded to dozens of fans voicing their excitement in recent weeks, offering most of them and emoji fist-bump. He has not strayed away from awkward questions either.

“I didn’t get the chance to ask @JDPardo if we’re going to see EZ’s butt as often as we saw Jax’s,” tweeted journalist Danette Chavez earlier this month.

“I’m sure that won’t be a problem,” Pardo wrote in a retweet. The cryptic answer stirred up even more anticipation amongst certain sections of the fandom, who replied with GIFs and memes of celebration.

On Sunday, Pardo was already on Twitter thanking everyone who made the series possible before his solemn expression showed up on the monitor.

“It must be surreal to see yourself plastered on a HUGE billboard for #MayansFX,” a fan tweeted at him.

“Honestly, when I see those billboards I don’t see myself,” Pardo wrote back. “I see the Mayans crew, the producers, and the cast. They have all poured so much of themselves into the work. Every time I see those billboards, I thank God for the work and I smile.”

Perhaps the only person more excited than Pardo is the series’ creator, Kurt Sutter, who has been retweeting fans and their artwork non-stop in the lead-up to the premiere.

Last month, at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, Sutter explained to reporters that he thought the wait between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC would make the comeback that much sweeter for hardcore fans.

“You know, at Season 5, 6 or 7 [of Sons of Anarchy] we knew we wanted to continue the IP,” he said, according to a report by The Wrap. “We knew this was an idea we liked. Both [FX CEO] John Landgraf and myself knew that we didn’t want to do it on the heels of Sons and sort of cannibalize the IP. We knew we wanted to put a few years in between it. We didn’t know how that would navigate around doing another show.”



Mayans MC premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.