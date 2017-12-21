Matt Lauer’s Wife, Who Once Filed for Divorce, Reportedly Lawyers up Again

While former Today anchor Matt Lauer reportedly seeks to save his marriage, wife Annette Roque may be looking to end it.

Roque was spotted walking into the office of law firm Latham & Watkins in Manhattan on Wednesday, Page Six reports. She has reportedly been meeting with lawyers to discuss plans to seek a larger settlement if they should proceed to a divorce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roque previously filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, claiming “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment and anxiety,” but she withdrew the filing three weeks later. According to a source for Page Six, she dropped it after he offered her a post-nuptial agreement and millions of dollars.

“The post-nup will likely specify how much Annette would get if they divorce, but she is expected to challenge it given Matt’s earnings since 2006, and given how he has humiliated her,” the source said. “There are also issues over all the property and land they own, both in the Hamptons and abroad.“

Lauer and Roque have lived primary separate lives since the divorce filing more than a decade ago. As a co-host on the weekday NBC morning broadcast, Lauer resided in his Manhattan apartment while his wife and their three children lived full-time in their Hamptons mansion.

Now, reports claim that Lauer, after his abrupt firing from Today, has moved back into the Hamptons home and looks to patch up his relationship with his family following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

In Lauer’s only official statement since his November 29 termination, he expressed “sorrow and regret” for the hurt he caused multiple people, including his family.

“I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he said in part.

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job… I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace,” Lauer added.

Since the initial accusation of sexual misconduct presented to NBC executives against Lauer, more women have come forward to claim the veteran host acted inappropriately toward them.

On December 14, former Today staffer Addie Collins Zinone claimed she was engaged in a secret relationship with Lauer for a month in 2000, while he was married to Roque.