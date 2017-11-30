Savannah Guthrie Wades Into Hot Water With Tweet About John Conyers’ Accuser Amid Matt Lauer Firing

In her first post on social media since her co-host and friend Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” Savannah Guthrie has found herself on the receiving end of criticism from her Twitter followers.

Coming up. John Conyers’ first accuser live on @TODAYshow — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) November 30, 2017

The 45-year-old morning show host shared on Twitter on Thursday morning that Rep. John Conyers’ first sexual harassment accuser would be joining the Today show shortly. Conyers is currently under fire for allegations of sexual harassment, and was admitted to the hospital on Thursday for a stress-related illness, CNN reports.

In the Today segment, Guthrie interviewed Marion Brown, a former staffer of Conyers who first accused him of sexual harassment. Brown described that Conyers “violated” her body and propositioned her for sex throughout the 11 years she worked for him.

Many of Guthrie’s Twitter followers reacted to the interview with anger, calling her “cold” and “bitter.” Some even accused her of taking her feelings out about Lauer’s firing on Brown.

This interview is painful and disrespectful to the victim. Feels like she is talking to the Matt accuser. — Surfsup12 (@carymoody) November 30, 2017

That interrogation felt like your revenge for your coworker and that you blame the victims. 👎🤢 — Gretchen Runion (@SmilesHugs2) November 30, 2017

kind of appalled at Savannah’s body language, tone and questions of Conyers accuser. Not ok! — WBH (@WeekendBohemian) November 30, 2017

I watched the interview To me you seem bitter toward women coming forward. Are you kidding? She stayed 11 years because she had to. — Brenda Wolinski (@dbtsea) November 30, 2017

They need to replace her. Her bitterness is quite apparent … and disturbing… Very unprofessional — Brenda Wolinski (@dbtsea) November 30, 2017

Wow pretty cold as ice to that lady — Linda Pierce (@LPBILLSFAN) November 30, 2017

Some suggested that Guthrie knew about Lauer’s behavior during his decades on the show and that NBC should replace Guthrie as well as Lauer.

Totally agree as you may have seen She is clearly bitter. Maybe it’s time for you to go with your “partner” Bring Natalie And Willie as Today Show Anchors — Brenda Wolinski (@dbtsea) November 30, 2017

Savannah, what did you hear or know? I want to believe you’re innocent. I’ve always enjoyed you on this show. But the more I hear the more im thinking EVERYONE knew. Plus what he was allowed to do to Ms Curry. NOT OKAY! — Terri Lynn (@TerriLynn510) November 30, 2017

You, girl, are too smart not to know about ML’s behavior — Jodi (@Jodi_Results) November 30, 2017

The irony is thick — Sinead O’Brien (@Sinead_OBrien5) November 30, 2017

Not all of Guthrie’s followers were disappointed by the interview, however. Longtime fans offered their continued support.

Love you Savannah! I’m sad for both of us! I have been watching for 20+ years. It’s just not going to be the same😰 — PJ@ThePharm (@PJM143) November 30, 2017

Obviously that interview was hard for her. Maybe someone else should have done it. She’s being hit with a lot! — Michele Morris (@rocco0604morris) November 30, 2017

Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news of Lauer’s firing at the top of Wednesday’s show. The two women were visibly shaken by the news and grappled with their feelings on the air.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this,” Guthrie said of Lauer’s absence.

“We were both woken up with the news kind of predawn,” Kotb added. “And we’re trying to process it and make sense of it. And it will take some time for that.”

“For the moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he has been loved by many, many people here,” Guthrie said. “And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

“And we are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these weeks. How do you reconcile your love for someone with the recognition that they have behaved badly? And I don’t know the answer to that,” Guthrie continued. “But I know this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important. It’s long overdue. And it must result in workplaces where all women, all people, feel safe and respected. As painful as it is this moment in our culture, and this change, had to happen.”

Later, Kotb told TMZ that she still “loves” Lauer.