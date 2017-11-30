FOX News Responds to Geraldo Rivera’s Matt Lauer Comments

Geraldo Rivera stirred up some controversy earlier with his tweets about Matt Lauer’s termination from the Today Show. Now, his bosses over at FOX want to set the record straight on Rivera’s comments.

“Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of FOX News or its management,” Fox News’ official statement read. “We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”

Rivera trades on touchy subjects, and he himself even had to admit that what he was saying would likely land him in trouble.

Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

After expressing his sympathies for Lauer, who allegedly harassed his co-workers and employees at 30 Rockefeller Center for years, Rivera took the time to ponder this trend of sexual misconduct allegations in general. “News is a flirty business,” the Fox News personality wrote. “#SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation.” Rivera went on in a few more tweets.

A jerk’s a jerk in dating. #SexHarassment should be confined to situations where superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim’s employment. Shouldn’t be used to get even w bad bosses or hated ex’s — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017



Heard well-regarded women in media today suggesting morning shows go to an all-female format. That should be as unacceptably retro as the other way around. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017



#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017



This issue is so red hot right now there is no room for any thought or opinion but hang em high. If News wasn’t (formerly) a flirty biz then how do we explain so many newsroom courtships that have led to happy marriages? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017



Rivera has been silent since his diatribe, and has yet to comment on the response of his bosses.