FOX News Responds to Geraldo Rivera’s Matt Lauer Comments

Geraldo Rivera stirred up some controversy earlier with his tweets about Matt Lauer’s termination […]

Geraldo Rivera stirred up some controversy earlier with his tweets about Matt Lauer’s termination from the Today Show. Now, his bosses over at FOX want to set the record straight on Rivera’s comments.

“Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of FOX News or its management,” Fox News’ official statement read. “We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”

Rivera trades on touchy subjects, and he himself even had to admit that what he was saying would likely land him in trouble.

After expressing his sympathies for Lauer, who allegedly harassed his co-workers and employees at 30 Rockefeller Center for years, Rivera took the time to ponder this trend of sexual misconduct allegations in general. “News is a flirty business,” the Fox News personality wrote. “#SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation.” Rivera went on in a few more tweets.

Rivera has been silent since his diatribe, and has yet to comment on the response of his bosses.

