Al Roker Delivers Somber Weather Report After Matt Lauer Firing News

It was announced Wednesday morning that Today show anchor Matt Lauer had been fired from NBC, with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie sharing the news on-air. Following the revelation, Al Roker arrived to give his daily weather report, although he admitted he was still reeling from the news of Lauer’s firing.

Roker appeared visibly upset as he said, that he’s “still dealing with the news of a friend of 30 years, and we’re all trying to process it.” He then delivered a weather report, quickly giving a rundown of the day’s outlook.

Guthrie and fellow anchor Hoda Kotb had previously expressed similar sentiments.

“For the moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he has been loved by many, many people here,” Guthrie said on the show. “And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

“How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?” she continued. “I don’t know the answer to that. But I do know this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it’s long overdue, and it must result in workplaces where all women — all people — feel safe and respected.”

Kotb added, “It’s hard to reconcile with what we are hearing with the man who we know, who walks in this building every single day. We were both woken up with the news, kind of pre-dawn, and we’re trying to process it and trying to make sense of it – and it’ll take some time for that.”

Photo Credit: NBC