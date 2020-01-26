Marsha Kramer, ‘Modern Family’ Actress, Dead at 74

The cast and crew of Modern Family are currently reeling after the loss of one of their own. According to Deadline, Marsha Kramer, who portrayed Ed O'Neill's assistant Margaret, has died. She was 74. Modern Family director Jeff Greenberg confirmed the news on Twitter on Jan. 24, writing that his dear friend, who also gained fame for playing Wendy alongside Sandy Duncan's Peter Pan, had passed.

So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74. She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan. #RIP pic.twitter.com/H3vfdzPfiP — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) January 24, 2020

In response to Greenberg's tweet, many detailed just how sad they were to hear about the loss.

"Oh my goodness! No! This is such sad news!" Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote.

"RIP to our beloved sister Wendy," Alex Winter, who starred with Kramer in those aforementioned productions of Peter Pan, wrote. "I was so happy to reconnect with her all grown up. She is missed."

"Oh Jeff, this makes me so sad," another Twitter user wrote. "I literally just messaged her last night after watching her episode to tell her how beautiful she was. Breaks my heart, such a sweet sweet woman. Please do let me know if you hear of a service or memorial for her. #RIP Sweet Marsha."

Kramer reportedly grew up in Los Angeles and had graduated from UCLA. According to her bio on the Musical Theater Guild's website, she also attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and had received a Robby Award and four Los Angeles Drama-Logue Awards throughout her career.

As Deadline noted, in addition to appearing on Modern Family, Kramer's television credits also include Frasier, NCIS, Days of Our Lives, and Malcolm in the Middle. Additionally, and as previously mentioned, the late actor also performed on Broadway as Wendy in a production of Peter Pan.

The news of Kramer's passing comes as Modern Family is set to wrap up their 11th and final season in only a few months' time. ABC Entertainment president Karen Burke previously spoke out about the show's final season at the Television Critics Association press tour in early 2019.

"Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levinson] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Burke said. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

Photo Credit: ABC/YouTube